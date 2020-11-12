Anand Bhaskar Feels Working On Web Series Gives More Freedom Than Working In Films

Anand Bhaskar is a playback singer and music composer who predominantly works in Bollywood. He has also lent his voice to several south Indian projects. Anand Bhaskar began his journey in the music industry with commercial ads and soon moved to be a part of films. After working in films, Anand Bhaskar moved to make music for web series as well. He agrees that he got into professional music at the right time and that helped him shape his career. Let’s witness his journey in the music industry from ads to movies and web series.

Anand Bhaskar on making music for films & web series

During an exclusive interview with Republic World, Anand Bhaskar said that his journey from the advertising world to the film and web series world has been interesting. He got into professional music at the right time and his experience in the advertising industry taught him how to go about with business which helped him see the other side of the industry. Anand mentioned that he has had his own shares of ups and downs and his journey has been tumultuous as well as rewarding.

Speaking about making music for films vs making music for web series, Anand Bhaskar said, "The only difference when it comes to films is that films depend on songs a lot more than web series do, so there’s always a pressure to make sure that the song you composed is a song that does well commercially. With web series, the freedom to experiment is a lot more because the stakes aren’t as high with the songs as they are with a full-length feature film."

Anand Bhaskar recently composed music and lent his voice to the songs in Mirzapur 2. Sharing his experience of working on the project, Anand Bhaskar said that directors Mihir Desai and Gurmmeet Singh made him feel at home while working on the songs."Both of them were always very open to any whacky or eccentric musical ideas I might throw at them. I was surprised at how much creative control I had while composing the songs and the only time either of them would get involved would be to give me arrangement changes or to tell me if the initial direction of a song didn’t work. These two are every music composer’s dream."

On the work front, Anand Bhaskar will be working for a Netflix series Bombay Begums and has composed all the songs in this series. Anand has also bagged the opportunity for playback singing for an upcoming Amazon Prime Video series and a bunch of feature films. Anand Bhaskar is also the founder of the band Anand Bhaskar Collective and together they deliver perfectly blended Hindi rock songs that have elements of Indian Classical, Rock, Metal and Electronica. They recently released a song Main Hoon Zameen which has garnered some respectable numbers on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

