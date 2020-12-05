Ananya Panday Faces Immense Backlash As Fans Realise She Copied Khloe's Statement

Twitter saw a number of netizens calling out Ananya Panday for copying Khloe Kardashian when she joined the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives cast. Netizens have been circulating clips and screenshots of the episodes where the actor is seen saying a similar dialogue that Khloe had delivered years ago on KUWTK. Check out what the fans had to say about Ananya Panday lifting Khloe Kardashian’s line on Fabulous Lives on Netflix.

Ananya Panday slammed for copying Khloe Kardashian's statement

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives cast has been subject to a lot of criticism from fans ever since it released. Recently, netizens noticed that Ananya Panday lifted Khloe Kardashian’s line from Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s which was aired years ago. What had happened was that Ananya Panday’s mother was talking about how she should not abuse in front of her younger sister.

Ananya Panday stated on the show that what she said in front of her sister was not inappropriate. She further said that when she was younger, her parents used to swear a lot. The actor went on to say, "I have grown up around you and papa abusing. When I was young, I thought my name was F*ck* because you all used to say it". Her mother denied that.

However, in an old episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe was heard saying a similar thing about her mother. Khloe had revealed in a confessional, "My mom cursed so much when were little, I thought my name was F*ck”. Netizens posted screenshots of the same and compared Ananya and Khloe’s sentences.

Ananya Panday's memes

As soon as netizens realised that Ananya Panday had copied Khloe Kardashian’s dialogue from KUWTK, they posted memes about her. Several netizens called Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives a “wannabe poor man’s Kardashians show”. A few other people stated that the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives cast is so obsessed with the Kardashians, that Ananya even stole Khloe’s statement from the show. Check out the tweets and reactions by netizens on the same below.

ðŸ˜‚



I saw someone post about the scene where Ananya Pandey verbatim repeats the Khloe Kardashian dialogue. Deddd. — Subiksha Raman (@subiksharaman) November 28, 2020

A number of other netizens criticized the reality show for being staged and entirely scripted. Many other netizens stated that the whole thing was hilarious to see Ananya copying Khloe. Check out the tweets and reactions by netizens on the same below.

Oh shit they copied this too ðŸ¤­ðŸ¤¦ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ðŸ¤¦ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸. Kuch toh original kar lete Hadd hai — Shibani Gupta (@Swordmeetspaper) November 30, 2020

Oh damn. Are you actually serious? — Sukaina| thenightreader.28 (@sukaina1422) November 30, 2020

Image credits: Ananya Panday & Khloe Kardashian IG

