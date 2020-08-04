Ankur Rathee Shares His Experience Of Playing Daman In 'Undekhi'

Ankur Rathee is widely adored for his spectacular portrayal of distinct characters on various web-shows like Four More Shots Please!, Made in Heaven, and Mission Over Mars amongst others. The Thappad actor is back again with another compelling-crime drama titled Undekhi. Ankur Rathee recently talked about his experience of playing the lead role in the Sony LIV's web- show as 'Daman' and, how it changed his perspective as an individual towards society.

Source: PR Handout

Ankur Rathee Talks About His Character Daman In 'Undekhi' And How The Show Changed His Perspective On A Personal Note

Undekhi, the crime-thriller drama series released on the popular OTT platform SonyLIV on July 10, 2020. Since the day of Ankur Rathee's starrer Undekhi released, it has been getting rave reviews by both viewers and critics. Some major highlights of the show are its intense story plot, stellar performances, and hard-hitting dialogues. Ankur Rathee opened up about the very impact of Undekhi and shared his personal views on current times. Rathee said that the show will raise some legit questions which must be blatantly asked, especially to each one of us about the very socio-economic hierarchy. Throwing some light on his role, Ankur Rathee talks about how his father commits a brutal crime in the Sony LIV show. And, how his character, Daman, is torn between the decision to either support his dad or to stand up against him and seek justice. He believes this dilemma is something worth watching. And, the mystery can unravel only when you watch Undekhi.

Source: PR Handout

The Made In Heaven actor also talked about how his crime-drama will highlight some pertinent concerns between the haves and have nots and how justice is denied irrespective of serious allegations like a murder in Undekhi. Ankur Rathee further mentioned about how the show has influenced his own way of looking at things and perceiving them. The actor said "Playing Daman has helped me see a lot of the advantages this unfair system affords me. Every time I witness sexism, racism, police brutality, or religious discrimination, my inaction becomes support for the prejudice and inhumanity. Daman made me question my moral obligation to the truth even when it’s most inconvenient. I am trying, failing, and trying again. No one promised standing for what is right would be easy.”

Coming to Undekhi cast, apart from Ankur Rathee you can also expect some gripping performances by an ensemble cast including actors like Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harsh Chhaya Surya Sharma, Abhishek Chauhan, Anchal Singh and Apeksha Porwal. Bankrolled by Applause Entertainment and Edgestorm Ventures, the show focuses on two economical strata's of the society. It is based on a real-life event, which revolves around the murder of an innocent girl, and a powerful accuse blindsided by his money and status. The series is helmed by director Ashish R. Shukla

