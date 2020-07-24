Vikrant Massey's Most Memorable Performances In Web-series On Distinct OTT Platforms

After featuring in some popular shows on the small-screen, Vikrant Massey made a huge leap into Bollywood films and Web-Series with significant characters. Massey was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak opposite Deepika Padukone as the male lead. Currently, the stellar actor is not only a known name in the Entertainment business but, a highly respectable one. A prominent personality in the digital space who seems to be unstoppable in the true sense of the word. Focussing on Vikrant Massey's series, here is the list of his most memorable performances on distinct OTT platforms.

Vikrant Massey's Most Notable Performances In Web Series

Criminal Justice (Disney+ Hotstar)

An exceptionally compelling crime-thriller series which revolves around the disturbing incident in the life of a young college-going sharp boy Aditya played by VM. Vikrant Massey gave one of his acting career's best performance in this Disney+Hotstar show. His character is sentenced months of Jail and, is convicted for a crime not committed by him. His character suffers molestation, battles depression, yet manages to come out strong throughout the horrifying journey in the prison. Criminal Justice is considered amongst a must watch of all Vikrant Massey's series, which you can't give a miss if you are a fan of the stupendous actor.

Broken But Beautiful (ALT Balaji)

Versatility is Vikrant Massey's strength. The dapper star can effortlessly emote any character on screen. So much so that it draws your attention completely. In Ekta Kapoor's Broken But Beautiful season one and two, Vikrant plays the role of Veer. Who is combatting to accept the harsh reality of the sudden demise of his wife in a car crash. But, after (Harleen Sethi) Sameera's entry in his life, things change and so does Veer's outlook towards life. Vikrant Massey sure did a splendid job in the popular show. A highly recommended Vikrant Massey's series, if you love watching romantic-drama and are an ardent admirer of the Dil Dhadakne Do actor.

Mirzapur (Amazon Prime)

When talking about Vikrant Massey's series available on OTT platform there's no way we missout mentioning about Mirzapur. The Lipstick Under My Burkha actor played Bablu Pandit in the exceptionally celebrated Amazon Prime crime-series. Massey put up a commendable show as Bablu who somehow slips into the criminal world full of goons.

Irrespective of his character bidding adieu to the world in the show, VM sure managed to leave a mark with her impeccable act. Mirzapur has a spectacular 8.5/10 rating on IMDb and Vikrant's performance is also a major reason for that.

