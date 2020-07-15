Will There Be 'Undekhi' Season 2? All You Need To Know About The Second Season Of The Show

The OTT platform SonyLIV recently released all the 10 episodes of their latest crime thriller series titled Undekhi. The series was released on July 10. The story of this series revolves around the murder of a dancer by and an intoxicated rich man because she refuses to dance along with him at a wedding celebration. The series has got a good response from the audience and the critics too. Several fans of the show now eager to see the next season of the show. Here is all we know about the second season of Undekhi.

Will there be Undekhi season 2?

It was reported by an entertainment portal that the second season of Undekhi will be seen on Sony LIV by 2022. It was reported that due to the ongoing pandemic, the date has been moved ahead. The makers of the film have not declared an official release date yet. But fans are expecting the date of the roles to be either late 2021 or early 2022. It was also reported that the fans of the show are eagerly waiting for the second season of the show.

About Undekhi

This series is created by Siddharth Sengupta and stars an ensemble cast including Harsh Chhaya as Papaji, Dibyendu Bhattacharya as DCP Ghosh, Ankur Rathee as Daman Atwal, Surya Sharma as Rinku, Anchal Singh as Teji Grewal, Abhishek Chauhan as Rishi, Ayn Zoya as Saloni, Apeksha Porwal as and Sayandeep Sengupta as Shashwat in the lead roles. This show is produced under the banner of Applause Entertainment Ltd. and Edgestorm Ventures. The show was directed by Ashish R. Shukla.

Undekhi is as show set in the state of West Bengal and the story of this web series revolves around a couple of police officers who are investigating a murder in the jungles of Sunderbans. The police officers go in the jungle with the local people to find a mutilated dead body of the girl and a cop named Dibakar Sarkar.

The villagers find the body and inform the investigating officer Dibyendu Bhattacharya. The body seems to be very old and it is shown that the man was murdered at first and then eaten by wild animals. The story then connects to two missing girls from a tribal area nearby.

Undekhi season two will be picking up the story from the point when Koyal approaches DCP Ghosh and expresses her reason for murdering the police officer in West Bengal. He also reveals that he used to molest young girls. After this, the story was left at a cliff hanger which assures the audience the second season of Undekhi. In the second season, it is expected that Teji and Rinku will be the central characters. And they will embark on a journey to take each other's lives.

