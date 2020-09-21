'Schitt's Creek' Star Annie Murphy Wears Her Character Alexis' Necklace In Emmys 2020

Schitt's Creek was on a roll this year-round when the series ended up bagging five total awards during 2020's virtual Emmy's ceremony. This can be deemed as the perfect send-off to the show which has recently wrapped up its final season and gone off-air. Annie murphy also took home the trophy of 'Supporting Actress - Comedy', however, besides her win, there was something else that caught the attention of fans. Annie Murphy, during Emmy's 2020 virtual ceremony was seen sporting the necklace of her on-screen counterpart Alexis Rose. Check it out below -

Annie Murphy wears Alexis Rose's necklace

Image courtesy - Television Academy official YouTube channel

Annie Murphy took the stage to give her acceptance speech after winning the Emmy where she could be seen sporting an all-black outfit. However, one accessory which was spotted by many was the golden necklace worn by the actor. Annie was seen wearing the letter A necklace worn by her on-screen counterpart Alexis Rose during her appearance in Schitt's Creek. While the show has gone off the air now, this can be deemed as one final goodbye Annie gives to her career-changing character.

Schitt's Creek had already won two Creative Arts Emmys last week and with this week's additional wins, the show has created a record of bagging the most number of Emmys for a comedy series. The Emmy was an extravagant affair for the cast of the show as they gathered in Toronto following the COVID-19 guidelines for a viewing party. Annie Murphy, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara along with the director of the series Andrew Cividino along with a few key members of the crew of Schitt's Creek were seen at the Emmy's viewing party. Murphy's acceptance speech featured her thanking the cast, crew, and writers of the show. Check out excerpts from her speech below -

"I am so, so proud of the cast and the crew and the writers, and I can't believe that Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara are my friends. I'm so proud to be a part of a show that stands for love and kindness and inclusivity and acceptance because those four things are things that we need more than ever right now.

