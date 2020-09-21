Emmy Awards 2020: Maria Schrader Bags An Emmy For Her Series 'Unorthodox'

German Director Maria Schrader won an Emmy Award for an Outstanding Direction in a Limited Series or Movie. Maria Schrader had helmed the Netflix web-series Unorthodox. Debuted in March, it was the first Netflix series to be primarily Yiddish. Maria Schrader’s Netflix series Unorthodox was inspired by Deborah Feldman’s autobiography.

Maria Schrader wins Emmy Award for Unorthodox

Deborah Feldman’s autobiography Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots was released in 2012. Maria Schrader was also nominated for 8 different nominations. The story of Unorthodox follows the story of a woman who flees an arranged marriage and moves abroad, to start her new life. However, her past follows her there.

Also Read: Emmy Awards 2020 Will Telecast Live Feed From 140 Locations, Confirm Award Show Producers

The other nominations in the category of Outstanding Direction in a Limited Series or Movie were Little Fires Everywhere (Episode: "Find a Way"), Directed by Lynn Shelton, Normal People (Episode: "Episode 5"), Directed by Lenny Abrahamson, Unorthodox, Directed by Maria Schrader, Watchmen (Episode: "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice"), Directed by Nicole Kassell, Watchmen (Episode: "Little Fear of Lightning"), Directed by Steph Green and Watchmen (Episode: "This Extraordinary Being"), Directed by Stephen Williams.

Also Read: Emmy Awards 2020 Day 3 Saw 'The Mandalorian' Win Big, Other Snubs And Surprises

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie for their HBO’s Watchmen Episode: The Extraordinary Being. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Award was originally slated to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. However, due to the Pandemic, the ceremony was held virtually from the actors’ homes across the United States.

Also Read: Emmy Awards 2020: 'The Mandalorian' Brings The First Award For OTT Platform Disney+

American Television host Jimmy Kimmel hosted this year’s Emmy Awards. The 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards was held from September 14-19. Earlier, on July 28, the nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards were announced. Led by HBO mini-series Watchmen, 26 nominations were added to its name. HBO’s Succession and Netflix’s Ozark have nominated for 18 different awards at the Emmys. Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs Maisel was led by 20 nominations at the Emmy Awards, in terms of comedy.

Also Read: Emmy Awards 2020 LIVE UPDATES: 'Schitt’s Creek', 'Watchmen', 'Succession' Dominate Honours

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.