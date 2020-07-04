Did You Know Anthony Ramos & Jasmine Cephas Jones From 'Hamilton' Are A Real-life Couple?

The American musical drama Hamilton, which was originally slated for a theatrical release on October 15, 2021, has been released by the makers of the over-the-top streaming platform Disney+ on July 3, 2020. The film is inspired by 2004's biography by Ron Chernow, Alexander Hamilton. The web film stars Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones in the lead roles alongside an ensemble cast. However, did you know that Anthony and Jasmine are a real-life couple?

All about Anthony Ramos & Jasmine Cephas Jones

Filmmaker Thomas Kail's Hamilton is now streaming on Disney+Hostar, but there's an adorable behind-the-scenes love story that a lot of people might not know about. The Lead cast members Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones are a real-life couple who met while performing in the Broadway musical. While Anthony plays the dual roles of Philip Hamilton and John Laurens, his ladylove Jasmine too essays dual roles of Maria Reynolds and Peggy Schuyler in Hamilton.

After the celebrity couple got engaged last year in 2019, the Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter and shared a super-cute anecdote about the first day the duo met. In his tweet which is restricted, he revealed that in 2015 at the first table read for Hamilton's off-Broadway run, the American actor kept sneaking glances at their newest cast member, Jasmine.

The couple quite often posts some mushy and goofy pictures and videos with each other on their social media handles, having fans swooning over their camaraderie and companionship. On Christmas eve last year, Anthony also went down on one knee to propose to his lover for marriage.

Late last year, Anthony also spilled the beans about his wedding plans to a magazine and said that he and Jasmine both love music, so the DJ is going to be on point and continued saying he wants people sweating, with suit jackets off and their chancletas on.

Talking about Hamilton, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the film decided to skip the theatrical release and the film was released digitally worldwide on the video-on-demand platform Disney+Hotstar on July 3, 2020. However, the film was lauded by the critics as well as the masses as they praised the visuals, performances, and direction of the film. The web film is written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and is co-produced by him along with Thomas Kail and Jeffrey Seller.

Watch the trailer of 'Hamilton' below:

(Image credit: Stills from Hamilton trailer YouTube and Jasmine Cephas Jones Instagram)

