Hamilton is a wildly popular American stage musical created by storyteller Lin-Manuel Miranda. Hamilton is set to make its debut as a film on Disney plus close to the Fourth of July Weekend. The film will narrate the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton just like the Broadway show did. If you're asking, “What time does Hamilton come out on Disney Plus?”, we have the answer right here.

Read | When Does 'Hamilton' Come On Disney Plus? Find More About The Broadways Show's Release

What time does Hamilton come out on Disney Plus?

Viewers can start streaming Hamilton on Disney Plus on July 3, which is a day prior to the 4th of July celebrations. The Disney Plus Hamilton release time is 12:00 am PT, which is 3:00 am ET. For viewers in India, Hamilton on Disney Plus will be streaming from 12:30 pm IST. The film Hamilton was scheduled to hit the theatres in October 2021, but following the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers and producers took the decision of releasing Hamilton on Disney Plus.

Read | Hamilton cast reunites to perform Helpless with the Roots and Jimmy Fallon for Global Goal

It was reported by a popular entertainment portal that Disney shot the entire Hamilton film within three days. Moreover, some changes had to be made in the editing process. The reports suggested that a few curse words had to be edited to so that Hamilton on Disney Plus could maintain its PG-13 viewer rating.

How long will Hamilton be on Disney Plus?

For how long will Hamilton be on Disney plus has not been specified by the company yet. When the Hamilton film trailer was released, there was conjecture that the film will only be available for one day, which is July 3, 2020. At the end of the Hamilton trailer, it was written 'Streaming exclusively July 3’, hence these speculations began making rounds.

However, the streaming platform soon clarified that exclusively means that it will be streaming exclusively on Disney Plus starting on July 3. The film’s creator Lin Manuel Miranda even confirmed the news with a tweet. But, it is important to note that in the past, Disney plus has taken down many movies that it had previously made available.

Read | 'Hamilton' trailer drops online days before its Disney+ premiere on July 3; Watch

The reason could have been unfavourable licensing deals. However, some productions and media experts are guessing that Hamilton on Disney plus will remain on the platform for a long time. In an interview given to a well-known business portal, a Disney spokesperson revealed that the company had spent up to $75 million for exclusive, worldwide rights for the recording of Hamilton the film. Hence, it seems highly unlikely that the platform would pull the show from its line up after making such a bulky investment in it.

Read | Lin-Manuel Miranda opens up about 'Hamilton' being PG-13 & the edits he made

Watch Hamilton on Disney Plus

In order to watch Hamilton, viewers all over the world will need a Disney Plus subscription. Unfortunately, Disney Plus has recently ended its free trials for new subscribers. Hence, a subscription is the only way to enjoy Hamilton on Disney Plus.

Here are three basic ways to subscribe and watch Hamilton on Disney Plus:

Month-to-month Disney Plus subscription ($6.99 per month)

Annual Disney Plus subscription ($70 per year): If viewers wish to have a prepaid subscription for a year of Disney Plus, the annual subscription will bring the monthly fee cost to $5.83.

Disney Plus/Hulu/ESPN Plus bundle ($12.99 per month): Generally it costs somewhere around $18 to get this triple-shot of Disney-owned online services. However, ordering them as a bundle can save $5 a month.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.