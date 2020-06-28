Anubhav Sinha Responds To Swara Bhasker In Rasbhari 'inappropriateness' Row With Netizen

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has responded over Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker for speaking about her recently announced Amazon Prime Video series Rasbhari. The series has been a subject of criticism among netizens for its objectionable content. With divided opinions on Twitter, one user trolled Bhasker by asking her if she would watch the show with kids in the house. The Veere Di Wedding actor responded that the show is rated for adults above the age of 18.

She wrote, "Sir जब show की rating 18+ है तो बच्चों के साथ क्यूँ देखूँ? बड़े ख़ुद ही देख लेंगे- उन्हें babysit करने की ज़रूरत नहीं। दिक़्क़त exactly क्या है आपकी??"(Sir, when the show has been rated 18+ then why should I watch with kids? Adults can watch it - they don't need babysitting. What exactly is your problem?)

Taking note of her response, Thappad director Anubhav Sinha replied to her tweet and said that the problem is with her- not the show. He further added that Swara Bhasker should 'stay quiet stay happy' - in what is perhaps a statement backing her, hitting out at those who censure her for voicing her opinion and being outspoken.

In the show, Swara Bhasker plays the role of an English teacher with a mysterious sex-obsessed alter ego called Rasbhari. It also stars Ayushmaan Saxena as Nand Kishore Tyagi, a teenage boy infatuated with the teacher. The show, Rasbhari, is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and created by Tanveer Bookwala and Shantanu Srivastava.

Recently, the Central Board of Film Certification's chief Prasoon Joshi took to Twitter and expressed his displeasure on one of the scenes of the Amazon Prime series. The lyricist-writer wrote that he was very ‘saddened’ after seeing ‘insensitive’ objectification of a minor girl as she is shown dancing in front of men in the series.

दुःख हुआ।वेब सिरीज़ #rasbhari में असंवेदनशीलता से एक छोटी बच्ची को पुरुषों के सामने उत्तेजक नाच करते हुए एक वस्तु की तरह दिखाना निंदनीय है।आज रचनाकारों और दर्शक सोचें बात मनोरंजन की नहीं,यहाँ बच्चियों प्रति दृष्टिकोण का प्रश्न है,यह अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता है या शोषण की मनमानी। — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) June 26, 2020

Swara Bhasker had to explain the purpose of the scene to the CBFC Chief and point out that maybe he misunderstood it.

She tweeted in Hindi, "Respected sir, maybe you are misunderstanding the scene. The way you are describing the scene, it is just the opposite. The child is dancing at her own will. Her father feels embarrassed after seeing this. The dance is not provocative. She is simply dancing and has no idea about how society will sexualise her too. This is what the scene shows. #Rasbhari".

