Swara Bhasker's 'Rasbhari' Trailer Just Launched; Netizens React To It

Rasbhari, a new series on Amazon Prime Video, just released its trailer on YouTube. The series stars Swara Bhasker, Ayushmaan Saxena, and Rashmi Agdekar in the lead roles. The 2-minute long trailer is full of surprises and twists that keep the viewers wanting to see more of the series. Watch the trailer:

The trailer of the video starts with the introduction of a teacher called Mrs Shanu B, played by Sawara Bhasker, in a Meerut institute, who will teach grammar to the students. The teacher is quite attractive and manages to catch the attention of all the students. One particular student is Nand, played by Ayushmaan Saxena, who is extremely interested in her. In his pursuit to get close to the teacher, he joins her coaching classes. In one shot, he tries kissing her on the cheeks and gets slapped.

But this isn't it, the already exciting trailer has more punch. It is later revealed that the teacher actually dies and is replaced by a doppelganger who is apparently a prostitute. With her flamboyant character, the series takes a usual yet flavourful twist. The two-minute-long trailer is filled with exciting twists and turns and leaves the viewers excited to see more. The series is already live on Prime Video and can be viewed worldwide by audiences.

Positive remarks on the series

Netizens were very happy to see the trailer and tweeted many positive things. Many people commented that Swara Bhasker did a phenomenal job in the trailer. One Twitter user said - Hi! Just finished watching #Rasbhari Swara has done a phenomenal job. I loved her performance. Really loved it till the end. Esp she was looking great in the last scene. Keep doing a good job and we love u as an actor and we all know u r an awesome person. Check it out

Hi! Just finished watching #Rasbhari Swara has done a phenomenal job. I loved her performance . Really loved it till the end. Esp she was looking great in the last scene. Keep doing good job and we love u as an actor and we all know u r an awesome person . — sarah b (@sarahb89749324) June 25, 2020

90’s kids will speak of the Ganga-Jamuna. A sassy swirl of Orange Juice & Mosambi. A juice most enjoyed, in the bylanes of college, crushing and blushing over our teachers. #Rasbhari is our little love letter to adolescence and all the wonderful Indian women, who deserve, better. pic.twitter.com/dmO7oOuSyU — Tanveer (@tansworld) June 24, 2020

Though another wave of response was from conservative people who tweeted that the series was vulgar. They also pointed out that it gave people the wrong ideas. This is what some users said:

#rasbhari @ReallySwara what message are you trying to convey to students with the show?

Shame!#Boycottrasbhari — Mayank Budhiraja (@mayank_bj) June 25, 2020

Rasbhari shows the wrong way, obscenity and poor mentality of a student and teacher relationship which is not only violating the character of a teacher. I oppose this movie of those who spread such filth in society Plead against#रसभरी_बन्द_करो#boycottamazoneprime — चाचा राबट डाउनी जूनियर ® (@rabetdowney) June 25, 2020

Promo Pic Credit: Swara Bhasker's Instagram

