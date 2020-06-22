Swara Bhasker Reveals Why Raanjhanaa Is Truly Special For Her; Says She 'discovered Faith'

The cast of Raanjhanaa is celebrating the 7th year anniversary of the film release. Talking about the film’s seventh anniversary, actor Swara Bhaskar recalled her experience shooting for the film. She also threw light on how she became spiritual and discovered faith while shooting for the movie.

7 years of Raanjhanaa

The movie, directed by Aanand L Rai, was set in Varanasi and featured Swara Bhaskar as Bindiya. The character of Bindiya was in love with Kundan (portrayed by Dhanush), who was her childhood friend. Bindiya was portrayed as a very religious girl who has a lot of faith. She was shown as someone who observed various fasts, worshipped cows, and idols in order to win over her love, Kundan.

Read Also | Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Christmas Video Surfaces; Ssumier Calls Him 'an Inspiration'

Swara Bhasker became spiritual only after Raanjhanaa

Swara Bhasker in an interview with a media portal revealed that the movie is truly special for her as it changed her fundamentals. She further explained that the movie not only changed her as a performer but also as a person. The actor said that she was never a religious person before she portrayed Bindiya.

Swara Bhasker recalled that it was during the shooting days in Varanasi when she visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple for the first time. The actor told a media portal that she distinctly felt almost an awakening of some sort. She further said that ever since then, she developed a deep bond with Benaras and Kashi Vishwanath ji.

Swara Bhasker told the media portal that she became spiritual and discovered faith. She affirmed that playing Bindiya changed her. The actor told the portal that therefore, Raanjhanaa will always remain a special film for her.

Read Also | Swara Bhasker Reaches Out To Several Migrants Amidst Lockdown, Helps Them With Tickets

Cast of Raanjhanaa

The movie has been written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Aanand L Rai. The movie stars Dhanush, Abhay Deol, Swara Bhasker, Zeeshan Ayyub, and Sonam Kapoor. The music of the film was given by AR Rahman and the movie became a blockbuster.

Swara Bhasker on the work front

On the work front, Swara Bhasker was last seen in Veere Di Wedding and Shame. Veere Di Wedding was directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starred Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania.

Also Read | Darren Sammy Tweets 'I Am Confident And Proud To Be Black' After Swara Bhasker's Comments

Also Read | Swara Bhasker Reacts To The Infamous 'vibrator Scene' As 'Veere Di Wedding' Turns 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.