Role Of Anushka Sharma In 'Paatal Lok': Does She Feature In The Web Series?

Paatal Lok has been the talk of the town ever since it released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime. The show has been receiving great reviews from the viewers and critics alike. People have been wondering if Anushka Sharma is a part of the show and what role she is playing in it. She does not feature in the series but is a major part of the production team.

Anushka Sharma’s role in Paatal Lok

Anushka Sharma’s production house, Clean Slate Films, released its first-ever web series, Paatal Lok. The series is being loved by the audience for its raw and unfiltered portrayal of the crimes that are rampant in the metropolitan cities. The series has been directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy while the script has been written by Sudip Sharma.

Anushka Sharma has been actively promoting the series on her social media handle. She could be seen sharing hilarious memes that spoke about the difference between Swarg Lok, Dharti Lok, and Paatal Lok which forms the concept of the series. In the meme, she has used snippets from her films like NH10, Sultan, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, talking about how different people in the world perceive life. Her involvement in the promotion of the film made people believe that she is also a part of the film. However, she is the producer of the series but cannot be seen on the screen as confirmed by the viewers.

About Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok is a drama series released in the year 2020. The plot of this series revolves around a man who is on a quest to solve a high profile case as the life of a journalist might be under threat. The series stars actors like Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles. Paatal Lok has been given a solid 8.3 IMDb rating out of 10 which is a clear indicator that the show is a must-watch. Most of the critics have also called this piece one of the series on OTT platforms that must not be missed as it has quality content throughout.

