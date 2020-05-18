Anushka Sharma Produced Series 'Paatal Lok's' Five Revelations That You Would Want To Know

One of Bollywood’s finest actor, Anushka Sharma, recently turned into a producer. Her first web-series production, an Amazon Original series, Paatal Lok, went on air on May 15, 2020. Here are the five revelations from the series, Paatal Lok that viewers would like to know-

Five revelations about Anushka Sharma’s production 'Paatal Lok'

Trailer launch

The makers of the show and the OTT platform Amazon Originals seemed to be very particular about the time they dropped the trailer of the series. Just a few hours before the trailer launch, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram, to inform the viewers that the doors of Paatal Lok will open at 11:34 pm. Curious to know why the makers chose ’11:34’ in particular, the audience waited for the trailer eagerly. It was later revealed that the number spells ‘hell’ when turned upside down.

Also Read | 'Camera Nikaal': Anushka Sharma's 'Paatal Lok' Triggers Meme Marathon On Twitter

Interesting and much-appreciated star cast

The choice of the star cast for the show was made very interestingly. Various intense and underestimated characters from several other web-series are given pivotal roles in Paatal Lok. Neeraj Kabi, for example, who has played an interesting character in Talvar, is seen as a charismatic and popular journalist named Sanjeev Mehra in Paatal Lok. Also, Jaideep Ahlawat, best known for his character in Gangs of Wasseypur, is seen playing inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary in this web-series.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Shares 'Paatal Lok Spoiler Without Context'; Turns Herself Into A Meme

Engaging storyline

The story of the web-series revolves around four criminals who plan a murder. The failed conspiracy of the assassination makes them end up in the police custody. This is followed by an investigation that is led by Inspector Hathiram. As he uncovers the mystery, the crime-thriller will surely keep the audience glued to their chairs.

Also Read | Is 'Paatal Lok' Based On True Story? Here Is All You Need To Know

Illustration of class-inequality in India

The show highlights the class inequality in India. The show illustrates the struggles of an honest police officer, as he unravels the mystery.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Reveals Perks Of Being Married To 'Paatal Lok' Producer Anushka Sharma

Well-known and talented team of creators

Sudip Sharma, the writer of the critically acclaimed and award-winning movie, Udta Punjab, is the creator of Paatal Lok. Sudip is also the executive producer of the show, alongside Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma, who produced through their banner Clean Slate Filmz. Anushka Sharma starrer Pari’s director, Prosit Roy and Masaan’s cinematographer, Avinash Arun have also worked in the making of this nine-episode long web-series.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.