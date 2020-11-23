Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa Review: The Nawazuddin Starrer Gives An Essence Of Rawness

Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa is a story of a loner who works as a detective and extracts information for his clients. The movie is directed by Buddhadev Dasgupta and stars Nawaruddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Niharika Singh and Ananya Chatterjee in the key roles. The movie can be streamed on Eros Now.

Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa review: Plot

Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa is a story of the titular character Anwar who whose life revolves around his work as a private detective. The love of his life got married to another man and Anwar has nobody’s company except his dog’s Lalu. Even though Anwar’s work is the only thing he has, he is clumsy and has a habit of getting involved in the personal lives of his cases.

Throughout the course of the film, Anwar is also on a journey to find himself. When he is challenged with a case to find a man called Amol, Anwar comes in face of a tragedy from his past. Will Anwar ever be able to find himself and understand his purpose in life?

Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa review: What works?

The movie was made in the year 2013 and has a certain cinematic appeal to it. Dasgupta has captured the essence of the chronicles of life of the Anwar well and has successfully portrayed the different emotions of the character. Some of the shots are heart touching and raw, giving the taste of indie movies well.

Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa review: What does not work

The story of the film is not enriching. Some of the characters in the film come and go without any background or explanation. The film was shot in 2013, ever since then, Pankaj Tripathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have done some exceedingly well films and series. This movie does not come at par with their performances in recent years.

Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa review: Final thoughts

The film may not have one of the gripping storylines but it is sure to give a different cinematic experience. The movie can be watched to encourage and support indie movies. Nawazuddin and Pankaj Tripathi are delightful to watch but fans of the actors should not go expecting too much from them. All in all, the 2 hours long movie can be watched on a weekend.

Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa Ratings: 3/5

