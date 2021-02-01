AOT - Why Did Gabi Kill Sasha? Fans Mourn Sasha's Death On Twitter

Attack on Titan ended on a dark note last week with one of the worst deaths to hit in the anime universe in a long time. Twitter was not ready for the overload of emotions as fans mourned the heroine's inevitable death as well as threw a handful of slurs towards Eren for his irresponsible actions. Sasha has been in the show since the beginning and was one of the kindest characters on the show who had the best interest for everybody. What happened in the 9th episode that led to Sasha's death? What to expect in future episodes? Let's find out.

Warning - AOT Spoilers Ahead

Why did Gabi kill Sasha?

It goes without saying that Sasha deserved a happy ending. Amidst the mourning, many fans admitted to having been aware that this day would come but nobody was prepared that her legacy would end this way. Cut to the mid-point of season 4 episode 8, the nation's capital was in shambles after Eren was brutally attacked, and the Survey Corps only furthered the assault. Upon witnessing her friends' death, Gabi decides to take justice in her own hands as she set off on an airship with a stolen rifle and aimed the trigger right at Sasha. Sasha struggles to breathe as she collapses with blood pouring out ruthlessly around her. It was later found that her tailing the airship that carried Eren was just a coincidence, which further affirmed that Sasha's death could have been easily avoidable.

Angered fans took to Twitter to blame Eren for his destructive choices that led to her death. If that wasn't enough, the preview for the next episode further instilled grief among fans as Mikasa was seen mourning on Sasha's grave as the voice-over followed, "Maybe there was another way". Episode 9 seems to be an even more painful watch as the squad deal with Sasha's loss and remember the days spent with her.

AOT has earned a name for killing off favourite characters with a body count easily reaching thousand. In fact, the creators of the show had promised more casualties in season 4 but who would have thought such an integral character would be bid off in such a way. Fans were seen reliving happy memories with the beloved character,

Just a reminder that Sasha's instincts has ALWAYS been topnotch pic.twitter.com/6sY5qwXba7 — eri 💜 (@rzorosans) January 31, 2021

pls you dont know how many times i've teared up over sasha today, and it hasn't even been a full day since i watched the episode, i can't imagine the feelings for sasha stans 😭 — nikita🔎 (@plumsnik) February 1, 2021

You did a great fight Sasha. Rest well babe. #sasha pic.twitter.com/zPxinNZrCg — 𝒊𝒚𝒂𝒉 (@ravennn_____) January 31, 2021

Painful how Connie mentioned how Sasha and Jean meant a lot to him just minutes before the tragedy..💔 Sasha, I know you'll always be watching over these two and everyone #SASHA pic.twitter.com/mCmU9YHqLZ — 𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓮⁷ || My War⚔️ (@taetaebly) January 31, 2021

