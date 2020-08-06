Amazon Prime Video Eyes Developing Original Content In Tamil And Telugu For India

Aparna Purohit, the current head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, stated that 'Competition is never their worry' and also said that Amazon Prime Video, the team, is now developing original content in Telugu and Tamil languages. Read on to know.

Aparna Purohit on developing original content in Tamil and Telugu

According to the report by The Hindu, Aparna Purohit quipped that the team is now developing new content in Tamil and Telugu languages, apart from the regional acquisitions that they have. Aparna said that her colleagues in the south are listening to a variety of pitches as they speak. She stated that it's a matter of time till the next Amazon Original comes out in a south Indian language.

Talking about target groups, Aparna Purohit said that the strategy of content has always been backward from their customers, who come from over 4000 cities and towns from all over the country. Aparna also asserted that the team doesn't necessarily program for one target group, and added that there is something for everyone. Adding to this, she also highlighted the range of themes and genres covered with Amazon Prime Video's original content. Talking about her role at the organisation, Aparna remarked that storytellers keep sending scripts and added that she reads a lot of stuff, and also looks through the stories sent.

Furthermore, in the same interaction, Aparna Purohit also gave insights into what helps her make the decisions. Aparna asserted that 'data is great' and that the company is very data-driven. She added that the team very well knows what, where and at what point the interest of the viewers starts dwindling. However, Aparna exclaimed that a lot of gut, instinct and knowing the pulse of the audience is used to reach the decisions.

When it comes to the 'subscriber base' during the lockdown, Aparna Purohit feels 'fortunate' that in such times, Amazon Prime Video has been able to provide some relief to its customers. Aparna highlighted the most important thing about 'creators' and stated that it is a real fertile time for creators as everybody is focused on establishing a script and pitching the shows to Amazon Prime Video.

Tamil movies on Amazon Prime

Tamil movies like Kaatru Veliyidai, Kaala, Kannathil Muthamittal among others are available on Amazon Prime. Moreover, many Telugu movies are also available for viewers to watch. Some of the Telugu movies include Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Samantha Akkineni's Majili among others.

