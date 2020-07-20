Tamannaah Starrer 'That Is Mahalakshmi' To Directly Release On Amazon Prime Video?

Tamannaah Bhatia's long-stalled film That Is Mahalakshmi will reportedly release on Amazon Prime Video. The Tamannaah Bhatia starrer was slated for a theatrical release in September 2018. However, reportedly, due to productional issues, the movie got delayed. The forthcoming film is the official Telugu remake of Hindi film Queen (2013).

The teaser of That Is Mahalakshmi

Queen South Indian remake to premiere on Amazon Prime Video?

Meanwhile, media reports claim that the Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions of Queen remake would also premiere on Amazon Prime. The Tamil version of Queen remake is titled Paris Paris and stars Kajal Aggarwal in the lead. Whereas, the Kannada and Malayalam versions of the remake are titled Butterfly and Zam Zam respectively. Reportedly Queen remake would mark famous Kannada actor Parul Yadav's debut as a producer.

That Is Mahalakshmi cast details

That Is Mahalakshmi, starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, narrates the tale of a girl, who goes on self-introspection after her marriage gets called off. That Is Mahalakshmi's cast also includes actors like Shibani Dandekar, Sidhu Jonnalagadda, C.V.L. Narasimha Rao, Jeffrey Ho, among others in prominent roles. That Is Mahalakshmi is directed by Awe fame Prasanth Varma.

Here's the official poster of That Is Mahalaxmi

What's next for Tamannaah Bhatia?

Tamannaah Bhatia, last seen in Sundar C's Action, has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Tamannaah is awaiting the release of Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, will mark the directorial debut of Nawaz's brother Shamas.

Besides the upcomer, Tamannaah also has Gopichand starrer Seetimaarr. The movie, Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead is a sports drama, directed by Sampath Nandi. Tamannaah Bhatia reportedly plays the Kabaddi coach of the Telangana state team, while Gopichand plays the Kabaddi coach of the Andhra Pradesh state team. The Tamannaah Bhatia starrer also features Digangana Suryavanshi and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles. The forthcoming movie is produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under his production banner. Reports claim that Tamannaah will soon make her digital debut. According to reports, the actor will feature in a Tamil web series that is tentatively titled The November Story.

