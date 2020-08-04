Al Pacino Starrer 'Hunters' To Make A Comeback On Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime is set to resume its conspiracy thriller, Hunters. The creator of the show, David Weil said that he was grateful to the Amazon family for their ‘continued extraordinary support’ to the show. He also said that he was eager to share the new season of the Hunters saga with the audiences. He called his star-cast ‘magnificent’, his crew ‘incredible’ and called his writers and producers ‘brilliant’.

As per reports, the show will showcase Nazi hunters of New York from the year 1977. In an interview with Variety, the head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke revealed that she was thrilled to have David Weil’s show back on Amazon Prime Video. Further, she also said that the first season of the show was ‘thrilling’ as well as ‘action-packed’. She also said that the first season of the show featured several twists.

About the show:

This show features Nazis who are conspiring for a Fourth Reich in America. The Hunters cast includes actors like Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Josh Radnor, Jerrika Hinton, Tiffany Boone, Dylan Baker, Carol Kane, and others. The Al Pacino-starrer’s first season was released on February 21. Further, the first season showcased several twists and action sequences. While David Weil is the producer of the show he is also its executive producer and co-showrunner.

The other executive producers are Nikki Toscano, Nelson McCormick, Amazon Studios and Win Rosenfeld. Win Rosenfeld is producing this show under the Monkeypaw Productions banner. On the other hand, Nelson McCormick produces this show along with Sonar Entertainment’s David Ellender.

Other shows on Amazon Prime Video:

Some of the new shows on Amazon Prime Video include Bread and Circus, World’s Toughest Race: Eco Fiji Challenge, Killing Eve, Ramy season 2, Dilli, Gormint, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 and several others. As of yesterday, the musical love story, Bandish Bandits released on Amazon Prime Video. The web series is directed by the Love per Square Foot director, Anand Tiwari. Further, the series consists of ten episodes. This show stars actors Shreya Chaudhry and Ritwik Bhowmik in the lead roles.

