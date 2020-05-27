Prabhas' Telugu Movies That Are Available In Hindi Language; See Full List Here

Prabhas shot to superstardom with the release of the 2015 blockbuster, Baahubali. The actor then gained massive appreciation and fame and turned out to be a major star in Indian cinema. Prabhas, apart from having a vast fan following offline, has a vital presence online as well. The actor, today has done multiple Telugu films that have been dubbed in various other languages including Hindi. With all that said now, here are some of Prabhas's popular and worth-watching Telugu movies that are available in Hindi.

Prabhas' popular Telugu movies that are available in Hindi

Baahubali

The 2015 film Baahubali was originally shot in both Telugu and Tamil. The film was later dubbed into Malayalam and Hindi. The popular film that gained many awards is produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni. Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, Baahubali made a box-office business of ₹ 650 crores.

The film takes one to the kingdom of Mahishmati, where Shivudu falls in love with a young girl. While trying to woo her, he learns about the past of his family and all about his true legacy. The popular film also has an impressive rating of 8.1 on IMDb. It is available on multiple online platforms including Netflix and Hotstar.

Saaho

This is one of the latest films starring Prabhas. The film stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles. The action-thriller film is made in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film takes one on a mission to catch a smart thief. While doing so, an undercover agent and his partner later realize that the case is connected to the murder of a don. It is written and directed by Sujeeth. The film made a worldwide box office business of Rs 433.06 crores.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

This is the second installation of the Baahubali film franchise. The film was made two years after the first movie. The popular film was made in Telugu and Tamil and later dubbed into Hindi, Malayalam, Japanese, Russian, and Chinese. The film takes one on the journey of Mahendra Baahubali who now knows about his father being murdered by Bhallaladeva. He later raises an army to defeat him and release his mother from the Bhallaladeva's hold.

The film starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah in lead roles while Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, Nassar, and Subbaraju appeared in supporting roles. This film, too, was directed by S. S. Rajamouli

