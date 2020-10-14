Are Clare And Dale Still Together? Read Details About 'The Bachelorette' Contestants

The Bachelorette contestant Clare Crawley finally might have found love in the show. After several failed attempts on looking for a perfect match, Clare met Dale Moss in the season 16 of the show. As reported by Life & Style, the reality TV couple’s bond is growing strong with each passing day.

Are Clare Crawley and Dale Moss still together?

According to the portal, both Clare and Dale are still together and are ‘very much in love with each other’. The Bachelorette show premiered on Tuesday, October 13, and since the season won’t be over until 2021, both the contestants have reportedly decided to keep their relationship ‘off the radar’. However, the duo is in constant contact with each other.

As detailed by Life & Style, Clare’s connected with Dale instantaneously and the duo hit it off right away. Not only that, but amusingly within just 12 days of filming for the show, the California-based hairstylist reportedly told the producers of the show that she no longer wished to participate in The Bachelorette as she had already fallen in love. The outlet also suggested that there were talks among production that the duo is already engaged.

Although many fans of the show believe that Clare and Dale should have taken their relation ahead slowly, a source tells Life & Style that both of them are a ‘great match’ who shared plenty of common interests and values. Fans of the show are already sceptical about the fact that the duo is already engaged. Moreover, they are waiting for the couple to clear the air and issue an official statement.

Like every other season of The Bachelorette, all the contestants of the show aren’t allowed to spill anything about their relationship status until and unless it is revealed on the show. This has made both Clare and Dale stay tight-lipped about their relationship. The viewers are eagerly waiting to watch the duo’s stint in the show. Rumours also have it that Clare will prematurely quit the show after committing to Dale.

