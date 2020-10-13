What Time Is 'The Bachelorette' Tonight? Learn More About New Season

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have been among the few, insanely successful American reality television shows. Both these shows have been running for over a decade now and their fanbase seems to be increasing with every season. ABC’s reality juggernaut, The Bachelorette has returned for the sixteenth season of love, lust, and emotional hullabaloo.

This season fans will see that an ex-Bachelor contestant Clare Crawley is on a lookout to find not just love but also a husband. Read on to find out, “What time is The Bachelorette on tonight?”

What time is The Bachelorette tonight?

ABC has officially announced that The Bachelorette season 16, will begin on October 13. This season fans will not have Bachelorette Mondays instead there will be Bachelorette Tuesdays. Season 16 of The Bachelorette will premiere on Tuesday, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

How to watch The Bachelorette?

Fans of the dating reality show can watch The Bachelorette Season 16 live on ABC.com or one can also use the ABC app by signing in with a participating TV provider. Once the fan logs in, they can watch the season at abc.com/watch-live or select ‘live TV’ in the ABC app. But, if neither of this works for you, fret not, as there are a plethora of other options. Fans can also watch ABC live stream with an active subscription to fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV NOW or YouTube TV.

The Bachelorette season 16 trailer

The Bachelorette season 16 trailer was released on October 12 and it's safe to say that the trailer has caused quite a stir. The contestants and the Bachelorette Clare Crawley herself seem to have committed quite a few gaffes. The beginning of the two-minute promo shows footage of numerous contestants that are excited to meet Clare.

Clare is also seen kissing and cuddling up with some of her suitors. After she meets Dale Moss with a megawatt smile, Clare comments saying, "I definitely felt like I just met my husband.” All the excitement took a quick downturn, as in the next clip, Clare was seen crying in the arms of women, as a contestant angrily criticised her saying, "I expected way more from the oldest Bachelorette.” To this snide remark, Clare replied by saying that she was the oldest Bachelorette because she did not settle for men like him.

Image Source: The Bachelorette (Official Instagram)

