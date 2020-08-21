'The Gone Game' Cast: Arjun Mathur, Sanjay Kapoor & Other Actors In The Voot Select Series

OTT network Voot Select recently dropped its latest offering, The Game Gone, on August 20. The four-episode web-series revolve around the members of the Gujral family, who are stuck at different places amid the global pandemic. The story of the series took a turn when COVID-19 was cited as the reason behind Sahil Gujral's death. But his father and sister, who were unable to digest it, started the investigation and found that Sahil was murdered. Here is the list of cast members and the characters they are playing in The Gone Game.

READ | 'Blockers' Film Cast: List Of Actors & Characters They Played In This John Cena Starrer

Cast of The Gone Game

Arjun Mathur

Made in Heaven actor Arjun Mathur was seen portraying the character of Sahil Gujral. To adhere to the government's guidelines and considering his family's safety, his character went under self-quarantine as he landed in India during the pandemic-induced lockdown. Amid self-isolation, he disappeared and later the news of his death was broken to the Gujral family.

Shriya Pilgaonkar

Shriya Pilgaonkar has worked in numerous web projects including Mirzapur and House Arrest. She was seen portraying the character of Sahil's influencer wife Suhani Gujral. Suhani's character looked appealing as a social media influencer, whose life was in disarray.

READ | What Time Does Class Of '83 Release On Netflix? Know All About The Bobby Deol Starrer

Shweta Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi was seen playing the character named Amara Gujral, who is the younger sister of Sahil Gujral. Her character is witty. She chose the path to unravel the mystery surrounding her brother's alleged death. Along with her father, she started to investigate the case.

Sanjay Kapoor and Rukhsar Rehman

Actors Sanjay Kapoor and Rukhsar Rehman were seen playing the on-screen couple and parents of Sahil Gujral, named Rajeev and Suneeta. Rajeev is an absentee father while Suneeta is a doting mother. As a mother figure, her character is shown emotionally vulnerable.

READ | What Time Does 'Lucifer' Premiere On Netflix? Here Is All About Season 5

The Gone Game characters

Apart from the lead, the series also featured Lubna Salim as Barkha Kapoor, who is a close friend to the Gujral family. On the other side, Indraneil Sengupta and Dibyendu Bhattacharya played the significant characters in the series named Prateek Jindal and Subhash Chaudhary. The star cast of mystery-thriller also has Milind Adhikari and Nikhil Agarwal in supporting roles.

READ | Where Did 'Lucifer Season 4' End? Read Where All The Characters Were Left Off

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.