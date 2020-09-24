Hansal Mehta Hails Delhi Crime, Four More Shots & Made In Heaven For Emmy Nominations

Delhi Crime, Four More Shots Please and Made in Heaven have been nominated for the International Emmy Awards. The proud moment for India has been hailed by many celebrities on social media. One among them is Hansal Mehta who took to Twitter to congratulate the productions of the series. Here's what this is about.

Hansal Mehta congratulates Indian web series on Emmy nominations

Taking to his official Twitter account, Hansal Mehta had congratulated the Indian series, Delhi Crime, Made in Heaven and Four More Shots Please for making to the International Emmy Awards. He also tagged the producers Pritish Nandy, Rangita Nandy and FilmKaravan on the nominations. Take a look at his tweet here:

Meanwhile, the three Indian series have been selected and nominated for in various categories. for International Emmy Awards 2020. The final winners from each category will be revealed in a ceremony on November 23 in New York. International Emmy Awards is a prestigious Award which has been around since 1949 and focuses on telly content outside the USA, unlike the Primetime Emmy Awards which was hosted a couple of days ago.

In other news, Delhi Crime has been nominated in the category, Best Drama Series. It is competing against, Charite 2 from Germany, Criminal from the UK and El Jardín de Bronce (The Bronze Garden) from Argentina. It stars Adil Hussain, Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang in important roles.

Four More Shots Please, has also received a nomination for the category of Best Comedy Series. The Amazon Prime web series is competing against Back to Life from the UK, Fifty from Israel and Ninguém tá Olhando (Nobody’s Looking) from Brazil. It stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Maanvi Ghungroo and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles.

Arjun Mathur has been nominated for Made in Heaven in the category of Best Performance by Actor. He played the lead in the Amazon Prime Web Series which also has Sobhita Dhulipala. It revolves around the lives of the modern, upper-class Indians told from the perspective of wedding planners. Arjun Mathur will compete for the winning position against Billy Barratt in Responsible Child from the UK, Guido Caprino in 1994 from Italy and Raphael Logam in Impuros (Impure) from Brazil.

