'Nail Polish': Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul resume shooting for their next courtroom drama

After announcing the premiere date of his upcoming courtroom drama feature film Nail Polish, actor Arjun Rampal has resumed shooting for the same with his co-actor, Manav Kaul. Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared the pictures of the two ace actors shooting for the same on the sets while maintaining all the necessary safety measures.

In the picture, both the actors can be seen taking precautionary measures like wearing masks while heading towards the shooting location. Apart from the two, viewers can also spot limited team members on the sets while maintaining social distancing. Manav captioned the picture and wrote that Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul resume shooting for the feature film with units following and maintaining all the safety and precautionary measures.

The shootings resumed after Manav Kaul and Anand Tewari tested positive for the virus and Arjun had to quarantine himself at home. The shooting for the film was stalled because of the team members being tested of the virus. Arjun earlier treated fans with the premiere date of his thriller’s premiere date along with the motion poster on social media. The intriguing series is set to premiere on the New Year on January 1, 2021. The motion poster of the series depicts the shady storyline that seems to keep the viewers glued on to their sets.

Bummer quarantined at home. As #ManavKaul and #AnandTewari tested positive for Covid on sets of #Nailpolish yesterday. Production has stopped shoot immediately and everyone’s been retested.I am quarantined at home awaiting my results.Staying away from everyone.Get well soon boys pic.twitter.com/RWguZM66d4 — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) September 24, 2020

Directed by ‘Bugs’ Bhargava Krishna, the series, which also stars Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapur, and Anand Tiwari in crucial roles, follows a murder trial that also weaves in the discovery part of the plot into its narrative. In a statement, Rampal who is essaying the role of Sid Jaisingh, a high-profile defense lawyer, says, “The script is as intriguing as the title. This is a project that is extremely promising and allows everyone to push one’s limits [as actors].” This is Rampal’s second collaboration with ZEE5 after The Final Call.

Apart from the actor, Zee Premium also shared BTS pictures from the sets of the film where Arjun can be seen throwing a dart while the other picture shows Manav’s candid shot. Nail Polish is being produced by Pradeep Uppoor, Seema Mohapatra, Jahanara Bhargava of Ten Years Younger Productions, and Dhirajj Vinodd Kapoor.

