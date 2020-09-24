Arjun Rampal Quarantines At Home As Manav Kaul & Anand Tewari Test COVID+ On Sets

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal revealed that he has been waiting for his COVID-19 test results after the members of the Nail Polish team have tested positive for the coronavirus infection. He took to social media and shared a picture of himself through his official Twitter handle. The actor mentioned how his co-stars Manav Kaul and Anand Tewari are COVID-19 positive.

Arjun Rampal quarantined as Manav Kaul & Anand Tewari test COVID-19 positive

Arjun Rampal took to Twitter and shared a picture of himself through his official handle on September 24, 2020, Thursday. The actor revealed how he was waiting for his COVID-19 test results after his Nail Polish co-stars Manav Kaul and Anand Tewari tested positive for the virus. In the picture, he is seen sitting at home in his casual clothes.

In the caption accompanying his Twitter post, Arjun Rampal shared the news with his fans and followers. He wrote about Manav Kaul and Anand Tewari’s test results and wished them a quick recovery. Arjun Rampal penned, “Bummer quarantined at home. As #ManavKaul and #AnandTewari tested positive for COVID on sets of #Nailpolish yesterday. Production has stopped shoot immediately, and everyone’s been retested. I am quarantined at home, awaiting my results. Staying away from everyone. Get well soon boys". Check out Arjun Rampal’s tweet:

Bummer quarantined at home. As #ManavKaul and #AnandTewari tested positive for Covid on sets of #Nailpolish yesterday. Production has stopped shoot immediately and everyone’s been retested.I am quarantined at home awaiting my results.Staying away from everyone.Get well soon boys pic.twitter.com/RWguZM66d4 — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) September 24, 2020

Fans wish a quick recovery

Within a few hours of sharing the tweet, Arjun Rampal garnered more than six retweets, two quote tweets, and over 365 likes on the microblogging platform. Numerous fans and followers of the actor have wished them a quick recovery. Here are some of the wishes that you must check out on Twitter:

Let’s hope your test comes back negative. Stay safe Arjun 🙏🏼❤️ @rampalarjun — Selina Bhairon (@SelinaBhairon) September 24, 2020

All Prayers for you 🙏 & for test to come negative, stay safe Bollywood Dreamboat 👍 — Krunal Shah (@krunalshah248) September 24, 2020

Arjun Rampal's post on Instagram

He also shared a similar post through his official Instagram handle. Alongside the same photo, the actor wrote an extended version of the caption in his tweet. Arjun Rampal mentioned, “Bummer quarantined at home, as my co-actors #ManavKaul and #AnandTiwari tested COVID positive yesterday on set. Production stopped shoot immediately as is the right thing to do. We all are being retested. Hopeful to resume soon. Testing times, but we all have to be brave. Wish them a speedy recovery as I await my results as having been in close contact with them”.

