'Arrested Development' Star Will Arnett & Girlfriend Alessandra Brawn Welcome Baby Boy

Will Arnett, the popular star from the 2003 sitcom Arrested Development recently turned father with girlfriend Alessandra Brawn giving birth to a baby boy, as per a leading entertainment portal. The couple's first child together was born on May 27 in Los Angeles. As per the portal, the couple named their son Alexander Denison Arnett. Below are further details on Will Arnett & girlfriend Alessandra Brawn.

READ:Will Arnett's Birthday: Best Films Of The Star; From 'The Lego Movie' To 'Blades Of Glory'

Will Arnett & GF Alessandra Brawn welcome baby boy

READ:Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Irreparable Loss To Not Only Film Industry But Also For Society:Khattar

Will Arnett now has three children altogether. Apart from Alexander Denison Arnett, he has two other kids from ex-wife, Amy Poehler. Will Arnett and Amy were married from 2003 to 2016. The couple's two kids Archie and Abel are aged eleven and nine respectively. On the other hand, the newborn baby boy is Alessandra Brawn's second child after having a son with ex-husband, Jon Neidich.

The happy couple, Will Arnett & Alessandra Brawn broke the news of her pregnancy in early February this year. Will & Alessandra were known to have started dating back in 2019. They were spotted a couple of times hugging and indulging in PDA. The couple also made a grand appearance at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in September. The actor reportedly in 2017 also shared his parenting techniques and how he used his role in The LEGO Batman Movie to his advantage with his kids. Arnett admitted to using his popular Batman voice to get his kids to turn off their iPads and maintain decorum at home.

More on Will Arnett's sitcom Arrested Development

Will Arnett's popular show Arrested Development had five seasons altogether. The show began in 2003 and finally ended in 2019. The show created by Mitchell Hurwitz has a high rating of 8.7 on IMDb. Arrested Development stars Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Portia de Rossi, and Will Arnett in lead roles. The show follows the life of the Bluth family who once had a prominent name in the business but lost everything after the head patriarch got convicted for fraud. The family later turned dependant on Michael, the only sane one in the family who was burdened to keep things in harmony at home.

The popular show Arrested Development was written by Mitchell Hurwitz, Barbie Adler, Brad Copeland, Ron Weiner, Richard Day, Jim Vallely, and Chuck Tatham. Apart from Arrested Development, Will Arnett also starred in other popular TV shows like Bojack Horseman, Flaked, The Millers, and many more. Arnett is also known to have starred in films like The Lego Movie, Blades Of Glory, Despicable Me, and more.

READ:Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Says 'will Miss You'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.