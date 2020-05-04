Will Arnett's Birthday: Best Films Of The Star; From 'The Lego Movie' To 'Blades Of Glory'

Canadian-American actor Will Arnett is best known for lending his voice for BoJack Horseman on Netflix. Apart from acting, he is popular for lending his voice for popular animation movies including Ice Age: The Meltdown, Despicable Me and more. Today, Will Arnett is celebrating his 50th birthday i.e. on May 4. On the occasion of his birthday, here is a compilation of Will Arnett's best movies for fans to watch

The Lego Batman Movie

The Lego Batman Movie is a 2017 animated superhero movie bankrolled under the banners of the Warner Animation Group. The movie was helmed by Chris Mckay. Based on the Lego Batman toy line, this Will Arnett movie features cooler-than-ever Bruce Wayne who must deal with the usual suspects as they plan to rule Gotham City. The Lego Batman Movie unveils how on his path to catch the bad guy; Bruce accidentally adopts a teenage orphan who wishes to become his sidekick.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a 2014 superhero helmed by Jonathan Liebesman. The movie features Megan Fox, Will Arnett, Dan and Willian Fichtner in pivotal roles. The plot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles revolves around the lives of mutated turtle warriors. The movie sees them emerging from the shadows to protect their home when a kingpin threatens New York City.

The Lego Movie

The Lego Movie is a 2014 satirical animated comedy movie helmed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Based on the Lego line of construction toys, this Will Arnett movie focuses on an ordinary Lego mini-figure. He finds himself helping a resistance stop a tyrannical businessman from gluing everything in the Lego world into his vision of perfection.

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping is a 2016 mockumentary comedy movie helmed by Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer. Produced by Andy Samberg, the movie revolves around the life of an artist. When it becomes clear that his solo album is a failure, a former boy band member does everything in his power to maintain his celebrity status.

Blades of Glory

Blades of Glory is a 2007 sports comedy movie helmed by Josh Gordon. The movie stars Will Ferrell, Jon Heder and Will Arnett in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around two rival Olympic ice skaters who were stripped of their gold medals and permanently banned.

