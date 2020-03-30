'Asur' Series Review: A Spellbinding Combination Of Spirituality & Violence

Asur web series has been released on Voot Select streaming platform and has evidently managed to leave a lasting impression on audience members. Asur features Arshad Warsi as Dhananjay Rajpoot and Barun Sobti as Nikhil Nair in pivotal roles.

Besides this, actors like Riddhi Dogra, Amey Wagh, Sharib Hashmi and Pawan Chopra also make an appearance in the web series. Asur web series features eight-episodes and has been directed by Oni Sen.

Summary of Asur web series

Writer Gaurav Shukla evidently binds two concepts of violence and spirituality in a spine-chilling thriller. The story revolves around a born psychopath who always has an inclination towards violence and gore and how the psychopath killer goes on to provoke and cause distress in the lives of two main leads played by Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti.

The show heavily relies on the 'Whodunit' genre as the two main characters are on a journey to find out who has been behind the violent murders going around in the city. The series features dual timelines of past and present, which showcase how the killer came to be who he is and how Arshad Warsi and his team is now on the run to unsolve the murder mystery.

What is good?

Asur web series has been written and directed at a crisp pace which does not waste much time before dwelling deep into uncomfortable situations like violence and murder. Both Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti have delivered powerful performances which allows the series to have a consistent tonal balance throughout its runtime. Besides this, supporting cast of Amey Wagh, Sharib Hashmi and others have also played their part with utmost believability.

What is bad?

To viewers who are already aware of international shows dealing with the same topic, Asur web series might feel like a repetitive affair. The series reminds one heavily of international shows like Dexter and True Detective, which is a compliment in its own. Ridhi Dogra's performance in Asur web series falls short in comparison to her castmates, who can be seen trying their best to pull off a believable character.

Verdict

Asur web series is one-of-its-kind for Indian viewers as it deals with gore and violence in a very upfront manner. Arshad Warsi is not often seen portraying serious roles thus it is refreshing to watch him play a hardened CBI officer. Without getting into the spoiler territory, the twists and turns showcased in Asur web series keep the audience members hooked to the screens.

Rating - 3/5

