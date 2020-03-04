Arshad Warsi To Step Into The Web World With 'Asur', Says 'Will Leave Audience Intrigued'

Popular Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi is all set to make his digital debut with an eight-part series, Asur. The show released on Voot Select on March 3, 2020, is touted to be a psychological thriller, which also stars Barun Sobti in a pivotal role. In a recent interview, the Pagalpanti actor spilled beans on his role in Asur, and much more. Here is all you need to know.

Arshad Warsi on his show- Asur

In the interview published on an online portal, Arshad revealed that series will leave the audiences intrigued. He exclaimed that the series amalgamates Indian folklore fables to forensic science, which according to him will keep the audiences hooked to their screens. Arshad Warsi in an exciting tone revealed that he is waiting for audiences' reaction to Asur.

The series that was released on March 3, 2020, also features Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, and Anupriya Goenka in a pivotal role. Asur is reported to narrate the chilling tale of a serial killer, who attacks his victims brutally. Asur will have Arshad Warsi playing the role of Dr Dhananjay Rajpoot, a forensic expert.

Asur will reportedly mark the directorial debut of Oni Sen, who has been a big name in the Advertising sector. The series that is touted to be a psychological thriller is produced by Tanveer Bookwala, who had previously produced digital shows like Boygiri, Fittrat, among others.

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi is reported to have joined the sets of Ashok G. Durgavati. The movie, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arshad Warsi in the lead, is the official remake of the 2018 horror film Bhaagamathie. Besides the upcoming, Arshad Warsi also has a slew of movies in his kitty. Reports have it that he will be seen in Umesh Shukla's Aankh Micholi, Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5, among others.

