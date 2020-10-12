'Artemis Fowl' And Other Fantasy Films You Can Watch On Disney+ Hotstar If You Love Magic

If you are a person who believes in the power of magic and secretly wishes to be a part of the fantasy world, then catch these captivating movies that feature majestic fantasy crews you would want to be a part of. From the stupendous tale of Secret Society of Second Born Royals to the popular and all-time favourite Magic Camp, here’s a list of movies that you can watch to teleport into a fictional world only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Fantasy films to watch on Disney + Hotstar Premium

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals is an exciting live-action, a cinematic movie that combines the allure of royalty with the action-packed adventures of superheroes-in-training. From director Anna Mastro and based on an original story by Alex Litvak, Andrew Green and Austin Winsberg, the movie's empowering themes of purpose, optimism and a sense of community will inspire audiences to forge their own destinies and tap into their inner superheroes.

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Jake is astonished when he discovers Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, a magical school where the residents possess powers. He must protect them from being hunted by their terrifying enemies. This is another fantasy film to watch if you love getting into the magical world.

Artemis Fowl

Artemis Fowl is another fantasy magical film to watch. It explores the story of a 12-year-old genius and descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, who soon finds himself in an epic battle against the powerful underground fairies who may be behind his father's disappearance.

Magic Camp

Magic Camp is another magical fantasy film to watch, if you love this genre. In this heartwarming comedy, a group of misfit campers help Andy Duckerman, a down-on-his-luck magician, rediscover his love of magic.

Percy Jackson: Sea Of Monsters

Percy Jackson: Sea Of Monsters is an English fantasy adventure movie. It is the second instalment in the Percy Jackson movie series and is loosely based on the novel of the same name. It stars Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T. Jackson, and is directed by Thor Freudenthal. Percy Jackson (Lerman) must retrieve the Golden Fleece if he is to save Camp Half-Blood. He sets off on an adventure, accompanied by his friends Annabeth Chase (Daddario), Clarisse La Rue and Tyson, his half brother. They must find the Sea of Monsters to fulfil their quest.

