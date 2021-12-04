Asian Academy Awards 2021: Mirzapur 2, Amruta Subhash & More Indian Actors & Shows Win Big

Asian Academy Creative Awards takes place annually in December as a part of the Singapore Media Festival. The award ceremony recognises excellence in the television and film industry across 16 nations in the Asia-Pacific region. This years' Asian Academy Awards saw many Indian actors and shows, including Mirzapur 2, Amruta Subhash, Konkona Sen and more, bringing home the prestigious accolade.

Streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Dinsey+ Hotstar and more, saw a plethora of commendable content in the past few years. From web series to movies, OTT platforms were filled with Indian content. While fans have already praised the makers for delivering exceptional stories, Indian content has begun to receive some international recognition. While several shows and movies got nominated for International Emmys, many marked a historic win at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021. Here is the list of Indian winners at Asian Academy Awards 2021.

Asian Academy 2021 winners

Bollywood star Konkona sen Sharma won the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Bharti Mandal in the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans: Geeli Pucchi. Geeli Pucchi highlighted the caste differences and also the issues that the LGBTQ+ community face in today's society. The film also starred Aditi Rao Hydari as Konkona's co-lead.

Amruta Subhash and Mirzapur 2's big wins

Amruta Subhash brought home the award for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for the Netflix show Bombay Begums. The drama series revolved around five women of different walks of life, who navigate their desires, dreams and disappointments in Mumbai. Subhash played the role of Lily, a bar dancer in the show.

Mirzapur 2 was one of the most-watched Indian shows of 2021. The Amazon Prime Video show received the award for the Best Original Program by a Streamer/OTT. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu, Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi in the lead roles.

Netflix film Pagglait receives 2 awards

Sanya Malhotra starter Pagglait won two awards at the Asian Academy Awards 2021. The film was awarded for its screenplay by Umesh Bist and its sound. The film's plot revolved around a widow, who contends her inability to grieve about her husband's sudden demise.

The travel show, Cruising Legends: Dawn Patrol, also won the award for Best Branded Program or Series. The show is currently streaming on MX Player and features four bikers - Candida Louis, Vir Nakai, Harsh Man Rai and Ouseph Chacko. The show was shot completely amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

