Asterix & Obelix To Arrive On Netflix In 3D Animation For A Limited Television Series Run

Asterix & Obelix will be making their small screen debut on Netflix in 2023. The streaming giant announced its order of an Asterix & Obelix Animated miniseries which will be directed by Alain Chabat, the writer and director of the most successful film adaptation- 2002 live-action hit Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatra which grossed more than $128 million at the global box office. The animated series will be created in 3D animation and written in French.

The series is based on the French-language limited graphic novel series 'The Adventures of Asterix' which was about Gaulish warriors, who have adventures and fight the Roman Republican during the era of Julius Caesar using a magic potion. Written by Rene Goscinny and illustrated by Albert Uderzo, the first Asterix & Obelix graphic novel was published in 1961. The acclaimed French series has spawned over 38 volumes to date and has been released in 111 languages and dialects to date. There have also been 15 animated and live-action films based on the comics and the 39th volume is set to be published this year.

Asterix & Obelix on Netflix announcement

Dominique Bazay, director of Original Animation at Netflix announced in a blog post that they are partnering with Hachette’s Les Editions Albert René to create the first-ever animated limited series on Asterix & Obelix. He was thrilled that Alain Chabat was coming back with Asterix for the first time since then and that it was on Netflix. He added that he had been talking with Celeste Surugue at Albert Rene for years about how to bring Asterix to Netflix. They built a great relationship and mutual respect around their love for the characters. Being a French Canadian, Bazay said that he grew up with Asterix, his sidekick Obelix and loyal companion Dogmatix and watched the animated specials and read the books religiously.

He added in the end, the series will be adapted from one of the classic volumes of Asterix and a Big Fight with Romans. After being constantly embarrassed by Asterix and his village cohorts, the Romans organize a brawl between rival Gaulish chiefs. They try to fix the result by kidnapping a druid with his 'magic potion'. He concluded by saying that he was excited to introduce Asterix, Obelix, and Dogmatix to a whole new generation of fans around the world.

