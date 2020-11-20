'Asur' Episodes' List: How Many Episodes Comprise 'Season 1' Of The Arshad Warsi Starrer?

The Arshad Warsi starrer Asur is a crime thriller web-series which created quite a buzz on social media before its release on the OTT platform Voot. The series, which premiered on Voot on March 2, 2020, is created by Gaurav Shukla, Shweta More and Vibhav Shikdar while it has Oni Sen at its helm. Asur Season 1's cast is headlined by Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti alongside an ensemble cast.

The Voot Select also marks the debut of the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor in the digital world. The story of this crime thriller revolves around a series of serial killings. Thus, read on to find out how many episodes are there in Asur.

Check out the list of all Asur Episodes

Unlike many web-series, all the episodes of the Voot Select web-series Asur Season 1 were premiered on the OTT streaming platform on March 2, 2020. While all the Asur episodes are directed by Oni Sen, the screenplay of the episodes is written by Gaurav Shukla. The web-series comprises a total of eight episodes with each episode, except for the final one, clocked at approximately 40 minutes. However, the finale episode of Asur is clocked at 1 hour. Thus, it is possible for one to binge-watch the show in a day as it will take you around 5.5 hours to complete the entire series. Read the list of all Asur episodes with their titles below:

Episode 1: 'The dead can talk'

Episode 2: 'Rabbit hole'

Episode 3: 'Peek - a - boo'

Episode 4: 'Ashes from the past'

Episode 5: 'The devil has a face'

Episode 6: 'The firewall'

Episode 7: 'Let there be darkness'

Episode 8: 'End is the beginning'

About 'Asur'

Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, Asur revolves around the life of a forensic-expert-turned-teacher, Nikhil Nair, who returns to the Central Bureau of Investigation along with mentor Dhananjay Rajpoot to hunt down a serial killer. The series showcases a spine-chilling cat-and-mouse game between the protagonists and the antagonist filled with suspense and action. Alongside Arshad and Barun, Asur cast boasts of Anupriya Goenka, Ridhi Dogra, Sharib Hashmi, Amey Wagh, Pawan Chopra and Gaurav Arora in pivotal roles.

