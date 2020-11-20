How Many Episodes Are There In 'Supernatural'? All You Need To Know About The Series

The much-acclaimed series Supernatural is a drama, fantasy, horror series created by Eric Kripke. The show’s first season in 2005 and it is currently in its 15th season, the show also remains the longest-running sci-fi show and longest-running CW series. The series Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Jim Beaver and Misha Collins in lead roles. The series revolves around two brothers who follow their father's footsteps as hunters, battling all kinds of evil supernatural forces, including aliens, demons, and gods who inhabit the Earth. If one is wondering, “How many episodes are there in Supernatural?” then take a look:

Supernatural episodes

There are currently 19 Supernatural episodes in season 15 of the fantasy horror drama series. The series is best suggested to be watched in one sitting, a great weekend binge-watching session. All the episodes in the series are considerably long. The full second half of season 15 was scheduled to air this spring, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted post-production. As per Denofgeek, the 15th season is said to be the final one for the long-running series, set for a 20-episode run. Take a look at the trailer of the final episode:

About the show

The fantasy-horror drama is created by Eric Kripke and stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles in lead roles. The series is about the two Winchester brothers, Sam and Dean, who were brought up by their father, John, to hunt and kill all the things that go "bump in the night" after his wife Mary, was murdered by an evil supernatural being when the boys were young. Twenty-two years later, the siblings set out on a quest, battling evil along the way to find their recently lost father who when they eventually reach him, reveals what killed their mother, the devil, and found a way to track and destroy it.

In the meantime, Sam is starting to encounter unsettling forces that include death dreams, dying visions of people before it actually occurs. These visions are somehow related to the demon who murdered his mother and his mysterious intentions, which seem to be all about Sam. When their father died in an arrangement with the same devil who had killed his wife, the children were determined to finish the crusade that their father had started, now alone and without their mentor.

