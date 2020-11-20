'Aashram 2' Episodes: See A Complete List Of Episodes Of Bobby Deol Starrer

Aashram 2 has created a lot of buzz on social media ever since it was released on November 11 on MX Player. The first season of Aashram released on August 28. Viewers of the show have widely lauded Bobby Deol’s performance in Aashram 2 as well. Read on to find out, “How many episodes are there in Aashram 2?”

How many episodes are there in Aashram 2?

Aashram 2 has nine episodes just like the first season. All the episodes were released at one go on the OOT platform MX Player. Each episode is roughly 40 minutes long. The ninth and the last episode runs for 53 minutes, which is the longest of all.

Ashram 2 episodes list

Episode 1- Triya - Charit (40 minutes)

Episode 2 - Chadma - Vesh (40 minutes)

Episode 3 - Naag - Paash (40 minutes)

Episode 4 - Mrig - Trishna (40 minutes)

Episode 5 - Kaliya - Mardan (40 minutes)

Episode 6 - Chhadma - Yudhha (40 minutes)

Episode 7 - Moh - Bhang (40 minutes)

Episode 8 - Koot - Neeti (40 minutes)

Episode 9 - Chakra - Vaat (40 minutes)

Aashram 2 plotline

The plotline of Aashram revolves around a self-sworn Godman who hails from the fictional city of Kashipur. His followers call him Baba Nirala. He has set up a vast empire of his own and has amassed a huge following. He has a strong and influence over the lower strata of society. He manipulates and cons his innocent followers to leave their properties to him and come to stay in his Aashram by drugging them so that they can forget what has happened with them.

Suddenly, a skeleton is found in the forest near the ashram. Investigation leads police to the ashram itself. A cop is adamant to unravel the mystery of the dead bodies that are found lying in and around this so-called Godman’s ashram.

Cast of Aashram

The cast of Aashram includes Bobby Deol Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Tushar Pandey and Anupriya Goenka. The web series is directed by Prakash Jha and is also produced by his production house. This crime drama series has been widely loved by the audiences, and Bobby Deol’s performance has been appreciated by the critics as well.

Image courtesy- @iambobbydeol Instagram

