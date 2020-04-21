'Ateet Web Series' Gets Leaked By Filmyzilla On The Day Of Its Release

Reportedly, one of the most anticipated web series of 2020, Ateet is the latest in the long list of films and web series to be leaked by the film piracy site Filmyzilla. The Ateet web series which stars Rajeev Khandelwal, Priyamani Raj, Sanjay Suri, Kiran Sharadh and Praveen Indhu has been leaked online just on the day of its release today.

Ateet web series revolves around a military officer who is considered to be dead after a war but who goes on to return and seeks his lost family in the process. The Ateet web series is directed by Tanuj Bhramar. The Ateet web series will start streaming on Zee 5 Original from April 21, 2020.

Apart from Ateet web series, piracy sites have leaked several other contents

Previously, along with Filmyzilla, notorious piracy sites like Tamilrockers and Movierulz have also leaked several other films and web series online that has gone on to severely affected the business of these films at the box office and the web series too got affected in terms of the viewership at the OTT platforms. It is the ever-increasing demand of netizens to consume free content that has made such torrent websites like Filmizilla, Tamilrockers and Movierulz a hit. Reportedly many directors, producers and other professionals of the film industry have also tried standing up against movie piracy.

Filmyzilla allows users to download regional films too

They have filed numerous complaints and have also been vocal about it. But the piracy sites like Filmyzilla continue providing free download and they seem to have no end to their illegal activities. Reportedly, all the attempts have failed to create fear in the minds of such sites' owners.

Apart from Bollywood movies and web series, Filmyzilla has also been unlawfully leaking movies of several languages including; Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and English movies dubbed in Hindi and it has started leaking Marathi and Bengali movies as well. The site Filmyzilla and its several portals not only provide netizens the content to download but one can also watch and choose from their required list of latest movies sorted as per the date of release.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

