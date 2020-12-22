'Attack On Titan' Voice Actors: Know The Real Voice Behind Your Favourite Characters

Attack on Titan is a Japanese dark fantasy anime TV series adapted from the manga of the same name, created by Hajime Isayama. The story begins in a world where humanity lives inside cities surrounded by enormous walls due to the Titans gigantic humanoid beings who devour humans seemingly without any reason.

It follows the adventures of Eren Jaeger and his friends whose lives are changed after a Colossal Titan breaches the walls of their home town. The anime was originally released in Japanese but was also dubbed in English. Check out the English Attack on Titan voice cast of favourite characters from the film.

Attack on Titan's voice cast

Main Cast

Bryace Papenbrook as Eren Jaeger

The character of Eren Jaeger was played by Bryce Paperbrook. Eren Jaeger is the main protagonist of the series who witnesses his mother being devoured by a Titan. He dedicates his life to their eradication. After his graduation from the fifth class, he is swallowed by a bearded Titan but reappears as a Titan himself, who fights the other Titans on equal grounds.

Trina Nishimura as Mikasa Ackerman

Mikasa Ackerman is seen as the childhood friend of Eren who was taken by his family after her mother and father are murdered by slave traders. Mikasa’s character is quiet and withdrawn and maintains a stoic expression except when it comes to Eren and her friends. Mikasa Ackerman's character is voiced by Trina Nishimura.

Josh Grelle as Armin Arlert

Armin is also seen as Eren’s childhood friend who joins him in the Scouts to order to make a meaningful difference in the world and fulfil his dream of seeing the outside world. As a child Armin witnesses his parents trying to venture beyond the wall by creating a hot air balloon. However, they are found out and killed by the First Interior Squad, leaving Armin to be raised by his grandfather.

Recurring Cast

Lauren Landa as Annie Leonhart

Robert McCollum as Reiner Braun

Davin Matranga as Bertolt Hoover

Elizabeth Maxwell as Ymir

Ashly Burch as Sasha Braus

Clifford Chapin as Conny Springer

Bryn Appril as Krista Lenz

Mike McFarland as Jean Kirschtein

Matthew Mercer as Levi

Jessica Calvello as Hange Zoe

