Nine-year Old Ryan Kaji Becomes Highest Paid Youtuber Of 2020

Nine-year-old Ryan Kaji earned $29.5 million (approximately Rs 217 crore) in 2020 on his YouTube channel, making him the highest-paid creator on the platform, according to a list published by an acclaimed international magazine, Forbes. According to the American business magazine, Kaji whose real name is Ryan Guan was already the video platform’s highest earner in 2019 earning $26 and also in 2018 by earning $22 million through his channel Ryan’s World. The channel which was launched in 2015 by Ryan’s parents has a total of 41.7 million subscribers.

All that you need to know

Kaji's channel was initially called Ryan’s Toys Review and mostly consisted of unboxing videos and videos of the young star opening boxes of toys and playing with them. As Ryan’s age increased so did the videos. Now including educational videos along with unboxing videos. The channel was renamed after a Consumer Advocacy organisation filed a complaint with the US Federal Trade Commission. The organisation accused the channel of not clearly denoting the videos which were sponsored.

Ryan currently has 12.2 billion views. This year in November, he became the first YouTuber featured in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with a float based on his superhero alter ego. Also, Ryan earned an estimated amount of $200 million (Rs 1472 crore) from his channel’s branded toys and clothing. Soon, the nine-year-old will be having his very own TV series on the channel Nickelodeon. After Ryan, second on the list is Mr. Beast (Jimmy Donaldson), who earned a total of $24 million. Next comes, 'Dude Perfect' with 2.77 billion views and 57.5 million subscribers.

(Image Credits: Instagram/@ryansworld)

