Animaniacs Cast: Details About The Animaniacs Characters And Their Voice Cast

The 90s cartoon fanatics were in for a pleasant surprise as the Animaniacs reboot dropped for the viewers recently. The makers released Animaniacs reboot on Hulu yesterday. It has been received well by viewers all over the world. The American animated comedy-musical television series was created by Tom Ruegger. The revival of the series after more than 20 years the show ended has made fans hear some of the familiar voices in the voice cast. A lot of people have been curious to know about the Animaniacs cast and who is voicing the Animaniacs characters. For all the people who are wondering about the Animaniacs voice cast, here is everything you need to know about it.

Animaniacs cast

Jess Harnell as Wacko

Jess Harnell is voicing the character of Wakko in Animaniacs. He is a renowned voice actor and singer. He has hundreds of animated voice credits under his belt including the video game character Crash Bandicoot and numerous roles on Rick & Morty. He is reprising his role of Wakko after more than 20 years.

Tress MacNeille as Dot

Another original voice cast member from Animaniacs Tress MacNeille will be reprising her role of Dot in the Animaniacs reboot. The voice actress has been daisy duck for more than two decades now and has also voiced Babs Bunny on Tiny Toons Adventures. She is best known for her roles on The Simpsons.

Rob Paulsen as Pinky, Yakko, Dr. Scratchansniff, Gennaro

Rob Paulsen will also be seen again doing the voice of Yakko and other characters. He has voiced both Raphael and Donatello in the original animated series of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and also the 2012 reboot. Over the years he has voiced hundreds of other characters on screen.

Maurice LaMarche as Brain, B.R.A.I.N., Brian, Cyclops, Future Brain, Ian Malcolm, Senator Garp

Maurice LaMarche also makes a return as the diabolical mouse Brain. He also voices several other characters like Brian, Cyclops, Future Brain, Ian Malcolm, Senator Garp. The Canadian voice actor is known for his characters in Ghostbusters, Pinky and the Brain and also Hey Arnold.

Frank Welker as Ralph

The voice of Ralph in the Animaniacs cast is being done by Frank Welker. The character is that of an inept security guard. Frank Welker has numerous voice roles to his credit but he is best known for voicing Fred in Scooby-Doo.

