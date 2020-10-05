Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 19 Bangalore Vs Delhi Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai

The Match 19 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Bangalore locking horns with Delhi on Monday, October 5 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Bangalore vs Delhi live contest will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). Both sides are running high on confidence as they are coming into this fixture on the back of comprehensive wins in their last games.

The Bangalore vs Delhi live game becomes all the more important as the winner of this clash will go to the top of the Dream11 IPL points table. Ahead of Monday's fixture, here is a look at the Bangalore vs Delhi weather forecast, Bangalore vs Delhi pitch report and details for the Bangalore vs Delhi live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Delhi weather forecast

The weather during the tournament this year has been extremely hot and the Bangalore vs Delhi game will be no exception. According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Bangalore vs Delhi weather forecast is expected to be around 35°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (33°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be extreme and will hover between 40 and 48%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Bangalore vs Delhi live contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Delhi pitch report

According to the Bangalore vs Delhi pitch report, the Dubai wicket has massively favoured the team batting first in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Out of the eight matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the teams batting first have won on five occasions while two games ended in a tie. The team chasing at this venue has won only once during Sunday night's game between Chennai and Punjab.

The pitch got better in the second half of the game after initially being a two-paced wicket. Bowling slow will be the key for bowlers to succeed on this surface. As per the Bangalore vs Delhi pitch report, the average first innings score at this venue in this tournament has been 177. Adding to that, seeing Bangalore's ability to defend totals this season, it is possible that the team winning the toss could bat first on this surface.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Delhi live scores and live streaming in India

For the Bangalore vs Delhi live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Monday, October 5. For Bangalore vs Delhi live Dream11 IPL live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Bangalore vs Delhi live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

