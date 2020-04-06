Bani J Opens Up On Shooting 'Four More Shots Please' Final Scene After Losing Her Mother

The hit show Four More Shots Please is returning to Amazon Prime on April 17, 2020. This show revolves around four best friends navigating their life through spicy and sometimes stressful life in Mumbai. This show stars Bani J as Umang, who is a bisexual fitness trainer who wants to fall in love. Bani J recently came out and spoke about her experience of losing her mother before the release of Four More Shots Please and how it was difficult for her. Here is what Bani J had to say about it.

Losing her mother was the most difficult thing says Bani J

While speaking to a leading daily, Bani J was asked about her experience shooting one of the most crucial parts of the story. The climax of Umang's story was her confronting her and her prospective grooms' families at dinner. She expressed that she was looking forward to the scene for quite a long time, and on the day the shoot was originally scheduled for, she found out that her mother had passed away. Bani J then added that she went to the shoot that day, but after reaching the set she stayed in her trailer and could not shoot as she was crying for four hours.

After this, Bani J added that she was on a break for a week or about 10 days and had to go home and deal with everything. She then added that after coming back, it was the first scene that she had to shoot. She then added that she was thinking about how to bring justice to the scene and the character. It was extremely difficult for her. She then added that she wanted to go through the scene honestly as she could not have faked her emotions. That was the approach that went into the role. She also added that she had goosebumps the entire time she shot the scene. It was like talking about the truth for herself as well as for others.

