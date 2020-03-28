Lisa Ray & Bani J Recall Their 'awkward' First Interaction For 'Four More Shots Please'

Recalling their first reading session for the role of a homosexual couple in the popular Amazon Prime Video series Four More Shots Please, actors Lisa Ray and Bani J candidly revealed their experience of meeting each other for the first time. While Lisa revealed that she had encountered an extremely shy Bani during their first reading session, the latter quipped about it by stating that she was only trying not to spook the former supermodel.

During an interaction with an agency, Lisa Ray said that she had joined the cast of the show despite a hectic schedule due to personal commitments. She recalled that during her first reading with Bani, she had been unsure about how they would perform their roles given that Bani had been really shy.

Season 2 premieres on April 17, 2020

The second season of the series will launch on April 17 on Amazon Prime Video in India. The story picks up from the previous season’s cliffhanger ending, bringing back the stories of four unapologetically flawed ladies who live, love, blunder and discover what it really takes to build everlasting friendships in Mumbai.

The original cast of Four More Shots Please including actors Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo will be reprising their roles in the second season as well. The latest season is directed by Nupur Asthana and banked by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri who played supporting characters from the previous season will be returning for the latest season of Four More Shots Please as well.

