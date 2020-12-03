Barack Obama Asks Steph Curry To Give Injured Klay Thompson His Love During IG Live Chat

With Klay Thompson's Achilles injury, the Golden State Warriors suffered another blow even before the 2020-21 season began. Out for the 2019-20 season after his 2019 Finals ACL tear, Thompson will miss another NBA season. The NBA world has been supportive of the Warriors, hoping for a speedy and complete recovery for Thompson.

Barack Obama send his love to Klay Thompson via Steph Curry

Barack Obama to Steph Curry: "Give Klay my love." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) December 2, 2020

During a recent IG live, former US president Barack Obama asked Steph Curry to send his love to Thompson. "Give Klay my love and respect," Obama said. "I can only imagine what he's going through".

The IG live was to promote Obama's memoir "A Promised Land". Towards the end, both of them discussed the upcoming NBA 2020-21 season, which will start on December 22. The Warriors will open the season, facing the Brooklyn Nets.

Barack Obama sending nothing but love to Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/CnZ4NCsCtz — Chris Montano (@gswchris) December 2, 2020

Both of them also discussed Obama's memoir in Flint, Michigan, during the US Election. Obama had taken the internet by storm, exiting with a cool "That's what I do". Curry informed Obama that everyone saw the video, and how effortless it looked. Loving Obama's trash talk, the three-time NBA champion asked Obama if he could borrow the 'That's what I do'.

Steph Curry might break out an impression of Barack Obama on the court this season. pic.twitter.com/mxjIl00hIO — Marcus White (@marcuspwhite) December 2, 2020

Warriors news: Klay Thompson injury update

Golden State Warriors All-Star G Klay Thompson underwent surgery today to repair his torn Achilles, source tells ESPN. He is expected to make a full recovery. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 25, 2020

As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 30-year-old hurt his lower right leg while training. Later, The Athletic's Shams Charania stated that the three-time NBA champion was unable to put any weight on his right leg and will undergo an MRI. According to recent reports, Thompson has repaired his torn Achilles, and is expected to full recovery.

Thompson, along with Curry, has led the team to multiple championships. Throughout the 2018-19 season, Thompson suffered various small injuries before ultimately tearing his left knee ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. The severe injury sidelined for the entire season, only allowing him to practice after a year.

(Image credits: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson Instagram)