'Barkskins' Ending Explained: What Happens With Mari & Trepagny's Story Arc?

National Geographic's limited series period drama Barkskins has had the last episode of the first season aired recently. The show stars Aneurin Barnard, Christian Cooke, David Thewlis, David Wilmot, James Bloor and Tallulah Haddon. Barkskins ending has shown an unexpected twist in the series, leaving the viewers wanting more.

Barkskins ending explained

Barkskins recap: Episode 8

Melissande has been very strict about the fact that Claude Trepagny gets rid of Mari before their wedding. Melissande suggests that they must marry Mari with their indentured servant René Sel. Trepagny can then give René land for them to live happily. René also admits to the fact that he is attracted to Mari, which is not taken well by her. Trepagny gets banished from the bedroom by Melissande, which surprises him as he is shocked at how demanding she is.

He then turns to go to the cottage and meets Mari, where they share the tender moments. They remembered the time they have spent together when the land was barren and there was nothingness around them. In these moments, one can see how Trepagny cares a lot for Mari. If it had not been for the social construct and the prestige of the French wife, things could have been very different.

Mari is very calm and cool when they sit by the fire and her subdued way makes it suspicious whether she has taken René’s plan. She pushes Trepagny to drink a soup that she has made, and one can see how she adds something into it. Trepagny drinks it and walks back towards the manor, only to collapse at the entrance. Mari had poisoned Trepagny.

Barkskins finale explained

Mari gets out of her cottage the next day, on Melissande and Trepagny’s wedding feast. She looks back and gives a final farewell to it. When Melissande discovers Trepagny’s body, she merely takes the rings off of his fingers and walks away, showing how she did not really care about him. René is the only one who mourns Trepagny and perches his body on top of the 'skytable'. Iroquois attacks Wobik and there is a glimpse of Trepagny, where he suddenly starts breathing.

Mari had not given Trepagny a poison after all. She just drugged him in such a way that he looked dead. Mari predicted that Melissande will show her true colours, and Trepagny knows how she truly is. Barkskins season 2 will show how Trepagny deals with Melissande and where Mari had disappeared.

