'You Should Have Left' Ending: Find Out What Happens At The Haunted House In The End

You Should Have Left is a new psychological thriller film which released on June 18, 2020. The film stars Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried in the lead. It narrates the story of a couple, who tries to rekindle their relationship, by taking a vacation to an idyllic isolated location, and ends up getting trapped in their haunted vacation house. Read this article to find out, “What happens in You Should Have Left ending?”

You Should Have Left ending

At the end of You Should Have Left, Theo Conroy played by actor Kevin Bacon, shockingly decides to stay back at the house. Theo lets his wife Susanna played by Amanda Seyfried, and his daughter Ella leave and asks them to move on without him. Despite Susanna’s infidelity, Theo decides to stay back in the house not because he wants to abandon his family.

Instead, Theo decides to do so, in order to repent for his sins. Theo had let his previous wife, who was addicted to substance abuse, die by drowning in the bathtub. All his life he tries to run away from his actions by lying to himself, that it wasn’t his fault, and that he didn’t kill his ex-wife. He tries to shun the responsibility of her death.

Susanna is understandably confused at Theo’s decision to stay behind. While she wants to reconcile their marriage, she remains remorseless for her actions. Hence, she leaves with Ella when Theo decides to stay back.

You Should Have Left ending explained

The ending of You Should Have Left is unexpected in many ways, but, it carries a poignant social commentary. Throughout the movie, the characters are facing their inner demons and the consequences of their past actions. Theo Conroy's decision to stay back indicates, that he wants to repent for his past sins now, instead of deluding himself into believing, that he is maintaining a healthy marriage and a happy family.

Kevin Bacon’s character harbours an astronomical amount of guilt for his past actions, which causes him to become distant in his marriage. He even becomes jealous and paranoid that his wife would cheat on him. While Susanna commits infidelity, Theo’s neurotic behaviour also causes strife in their marriage. Theo keeps his actions with regard to ex-wife a secret from Susanna.

What does the Haunted house represent in You Should Have Left ending?

The seemingly haunted house in You Should Have Left represents a purgatory for sinners, who are destined for Hell. In an earlier scene in the film, Theo talks to daughter Ella about Heaven and who gets to go there. Theo is comfortable speaking of death and Heaven but becomes more uncertain and anxious while answering who gets to go to Heaven.

He clearly understands that although he didn’t kill his ex-wife directly, he was still responsible for her death. Only if he had been less selfish and braver, he could have divorced her and left. Then maybe she would still be alive. Instead, he chose to let her drown and die, to be able to get rid of her from his life. He wants to stay back at the house so that he doesn’t end up harming the marriage he is committed to, and the child he loves, due to his past actions.

In You Should Have Left, the house finds people who are destined for Hell due to their sins. The level of sins isn’t specified, which might be a reason why Susanna gets to leave with her daughter, in spite of being unfaithful to her husband. While Theo remains trapped with many other sinners, whom the house has claimed. Staying back is Theo’s act of redemption. This is where the title comes into play, as it suggests ‘you should have left’, if you were so unhappy, instead of letting your previous wife drown and die in Theo’s case. And it means, ‘you should have left’ instead of cheating on your husband and breaking his heart if you were not satisfied in the marriage.

You Should Have Left on Netflix

Unfortunately for Netflix viewers, the film is not available on the platform yet. It is available on Video On Demand platforms such as Amazon Prime, YouTube, Fandango, Vudu and etc. The film is available for rent at $19.99 on all the VOD platforms.

You Should Have Left review

As per the reports of a media portal, the film is getting less viewership than the makers had expected. The reason for this might be that cost of renting the movie is seemingly high for many viewers. In addition to this, the film has received 43 per cent Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes and 5.5 out of 10 on IMDb ratings.

