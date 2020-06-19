'Annihilation' Ending Explained: Does Lena Manage To Return From The Shimmer?

Annihilation is a 2018 released film that showed lead actor Natalie Portman in a new avatar. The Oscar-winning actor played the role of a biologist named Lena who enters a mutating quarantine area created due to the presence of a mutated alien. Even though the film tanked at the box-office, it’s interesting storyline had the audience hooked till the end. But even though the film received praise, its ending left everybody puzzled and with many unsolved questions. So here is the detailed explanation of Annihilation's ending.

‘Annihilation’ ending explanation

(Warning: Spoilers ahead)

Natalie Portman played a thought-provoking role in the 2018 released film Annihilation. In this psychological horror film, Portman played the role of a biologist named Lena who goes on an expedition to a mysterious area mutating due to an alien presence. This horror film starring Natalie Portman was based on Jeff VanderMeer’s novel of the same name. But even though the film looked promising with seasoned actors it failed at the box-office. But its failure did not overshadow the actor performances and captivating visuals. But these visuals did help solve the questions that were raised about the film’s ending.

Ending of 'Annihilation'

The movie's fans know Lena starts mimicking her doppelganger in the lighthouse. This mimicking soon leads to Lena pulling blasting a grenade and destroying this alien clone. But throughout the film, it has been evident that nothing in the film gets ultimately destroyed. It just mutates and matures into something else. When Lena meets Kane again after he recovers many people questioned if Lena who returns to her husband is the human or a clone.

Was it Lena at the end of Annihilation?

The last scene of the film is termed as an emotional scene since it reunites Lena with her husband after the expedition. But this scene stands as more than a reunion. The scene symbolises how a particular incident can change anybody. In this movie’s case, both Lena and Kane are the only two who manage to return after their separate expeditions. But both of them are changed because of their trip to The Shimmer. When they reunite once again, The Shimmer has transformed them forever. Hence when Lena returns from the expedition she carries a trace of mutation from The Shimmer. The same trace is present in Kane. In the end, both Kane and Lena realise that they are not the same.

