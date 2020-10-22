Noah Cyrus' CMT Performance Outfit Becomes A Topic Of Debate On Twitter

Twitterati has some opinions about Noah Cyrus’ CMT Outfit. Recently, the Make Me Cry singer performed at Country Music Television Awards along with singer, Jimmie Allen. More than the performance, the internet was divided if Noah Cyrus’ CMT performance outfit was appropriate. Find out more details about what Twitterati has to say about this sheer outfit here.

Noah Cyrus’ CMT performance outfit divides Twitterati

Miley Cyrus’ sister Noah Cyrus followed in on her footsteps when it comes to entering the entertainment industry. Noah Cyrus also took up acting gigs and soon debuted as a singer in the music industry. Recently, Miley Cyrus’ sister performed at the CMT Awards 2020.

Noah Cyrus was joined by Jimmie Allen during this performance. The two delivered a stunning rendition of the song This Is Us. Noah Cyrus also shared a clip from this performance on Instagram. She captioned the video by writing, “this is uuuuuusssssss @jimmieallen thanks cmtzzzzx”. Take a look at Noah Cyrus’s Instagram post here.

While their performance was breath-taking, more than their performance another detail from this performance is creating headlines. Many people on Twitter had opinions about Noah Cyrus’ CMT performance outfit. For this performance, Noah Cyrus chose to don a see-through outfit covered in rhinestones. She paired up this outfit with thigh-high boots, long gloves, and a white cowboy hat.

Many CMT audience members took to Twitter and expressed their opinions about this outfit. One fan called her outfit “trash”. While many deemed it inappropriate for the CMT Awards 2020. While some Twitter users came out in support of Noah Cyrus. Take a look at all the reactions Noah Cyrus’ CMT performance outfit received here.

NOT the class CMT use to have! — QuiltersMeow (@thequiltersmeow) October 22, 2020

So much shaming. Did we forget that supporting other women is the better thing to do? You don't have to like someone else's style, just don't actively bash then. — Des (@raerae725) October 22, 2020

and its literally a long sleeved, bodysuit...with pants. Like whew these ppl can't handle anything! 😂 — Joanna (@joanna_jmz123) October 22, 2020

Apart from making headlines with her performance and outfit choice, Noah Cyrus is also being vocal about the election season. In an Instagram post, Noah Cyrus urged her fans to volunteer during the upcoming elections. She wanted her fans to spread the word about this initiative. In her Instagram post, Noah Cyrus wrote, “Want to volunteer this election season and do your part? Just simply talk to your friends and family about it. Spread the word. hearing it from you can make all the difference in getting someone to vote. Here’s a quick guide to help you #TalkTheVote”.

