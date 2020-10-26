Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter's Feature In New Ivy Park Promo Goes Viral On Twitter

Global icon Beyonce has never failed to amaze fans with her splendid fashion choices. However, this time it is Queen B’s daughter who is winning hearts on the internet. The Single Ladies singer’s fans were mesmerised to watch her drop the new promo of Ivy Park x Adidas collection in a short clip. Posted on Adidas’ official YouTube Channel, the promo features the fashion icon modelling the newly released pieces.

Adidas’ official video:

Twitter reacts on Blue Ivy Carter’s feature:

Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy Carter steals the show by just featuring in the video for a split second. Dressed in an orange ensemble, Blue's appearance in the video has got Twitter talking. While some are calling her an “Icon” already, others are sharing the screenshot of her feature. Here’s how netizens are reacting online:

I just know Blue Ivy was making Beyoncé do some shots over 😭 I can just hear the “ mom no “ LMAOO pic.twitter.com/cWH8eO4fm1 — B✨ A ✨R ✨Z ✨ ᴮ (@_barzdalyricist) October 22, 2020

Blue ivy out here doing splits https://t.co/BBY16dGQq0 — 👑 Gooch Grease (@L3ONCARTER) October 22, 2020

BLUE IVY IS AN ICON pic.twitter.com/C1gHFsfM9m — BLACK IS KING OUT NOW | Fan account (@BIacklsKing) October 22, 2020

I hope Beyonce paid Blue Ivy for that Cameo 😒 — Umshuthi (@DavidBillboard) October 23, 2020

Blue is such a MANAGER, look at her making sure Beyoncé is actually working. pic.twitter.com/pclXhMa8Oe — Dr Ginger (@bhekisisa_1) October 22, 2020

Beyonce has been promoting the new collection on her Instagram profile as well. From green to red, the musician is sharing stills of her wearing the new peppy collection ahead of its release. She has also shared a snap of a vibrant field of flowers with “This Is My Park” written in bold in it. Take a look at it here:

In other news, rapper Nicki Minaj recently thanked Beyonce for sending a postcard as the musician has begun a new chapter of her life by welcoming her first child. Beyonce’s note welcomes her to ‘motherhood’. Queen B’s handwritten note says “Onika, Welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family”.

However, Beyonce wasn’t the only one who congratulated Nicki Minaj for achieving the milestone. Several industry acquaintances sent postcards and flowers to the Anaconda rapper. She, in return, took to Instagram, to thank all those who have warmly welcomed the new toddler in her life. She wrote,

Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.

(Promo Image Source: Beyonce Instagram & Dr. Ginger Twitter)

