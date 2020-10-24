Amy Winehouse's Fans Get Emotional Over 'Rehab' 14th Anniversary On Twitter

Amy Winehouse's team recently tweeted in remembrance of the late singer's most iconic song Rehab. Rehab was Amy Winehouse's 'signature song' and it has completed 14 years today since its release. Take a look at her tweet and see how Amy Winehouse's fans responded to the update.

Amy Winehouse's Twitter update

14 years ago today, 'Rehab' the lead single from Amy's second album 'Back To Black' was released.



The song went on to win the 2007 Ivor Novello Award for Best Contemporary Song & landed on many lists as one of the greatest songs of all time.



Which lyrics are your favourite? 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ldI33FLKbV — Amy Winehouse (@amywinehouse) October 23, 2020

Also Read | Amy Winehouse's unseen photo without her beehive; check out

In the tweet, Amy Winehouse's team mentioned that it was exactly 14 years ago that Amy Winehouse's hit single Rehab from her second album Back To Black was released. The tweet further mentioned how Rehab won the 2007 Ivor Novello Award for Best Contemporary Song and that it had also 'landed on many lists as one of the greatest songs of all time'. Finally, the tweet ended with a question for fans. It read - 'Which lyrics are your favourite?' (sic). There were also a couple of polaroid pictures of Amy Winehouse shared with the tweet.

Also Read | Lady Gaga's '911' director recalls how the singer became 'red' after three retakes; Read

Many fans and admirers of the late singer liked and retweeted the post. Many fans responded to the tweet with their favourite Amy Winehouse's songs' lyrics. One fan added - ''I don't ever wanna drink again, I just need a friend and the lyrics before and after...'. Take a look:

“I don't ever wanna drink again, I just need a friend” and the lyrics before and after... — ♕ (@5hdisaster) October 23, 2020

Also Read | Lady Gaga Quiz: Can you guess these songs based on her iconic looks?

It's one of my favorites songs 💜.

"They tried to make me go to rehab,

But I said "no, no, no.

Yes, I've been black,

but when I come back.

You'll know, know, know.

I ain't got the time.

And if my daddy thinks I'm fine.

He's tried to make me go to rehab,

But I won't go, go, go". — Antonio Rosas⛧ ¡El recluta! 🇲🇽🌍🌎🌏. (@AntonioTriple6) October 23, 2020

Also Read | Lady Gaga calls her latest '911' music video 'the poetry of pain'; Read more

I'm gonna, I'm gonna lose my baby

So I always keep a bottle near

He said, "I just think you're depressed"

This me, "Yeah, baby, and the rest" — Funkymara_93 (@Mariafunky93) October 23, 2020

I don't ever wanna drink again ooh I just need a friend 🥺🤍 — Neah Hargrave (@neahHargrave04) October 23, 2020

“I'll battle till this bitter finale

Just me, my dignity, and this guitar case” — E̴̤̹̼͂̐f̷̩͎̾̓̈̽̽̈́̆̚͠ȩ̴̟͙̘͕̻̞̗͑̋̔͑͘͜ͅ (@wakeupfefe) October 23, 2020

Rehab by Amy Winehouse

Written and sung by Amy Winehouse, Rehab released on October 23, 2006, and went on to become the 6th top song on UK charts that year. The song and the album Back To Black were about Amy Winehouse's struggle to not land up in rehab. It is referred to as Amy's 'signature song' and it won three Grammy Awards at the 50th ceremony. Rolling Stones called the song - 'Motown-style winner with a banging beat and a lovesick bad girl testifying like Etta James'.

Amy Winehouse was an English singer. She was born on September 14, 1983, at Chase Farm Hospital in north London and became of the most popular singer worldwide. She died at the age of 27 in July 2011.

Promo Pic Credit: Amy Winehouse's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.